Barbara’s great-grandmother, Cora Crouch, completed the quilt in 1929 based off of The Bloomington Pantagraph Colonial History Quilt competition that ran in 1927. In addition to its hand-embroidered quilt blocks, the piece is entirely hand-quilted. It is truly a testament to the time and energy that goes into this timeless craft.

The Bloomington Pantagraph Colonial quilt contest has had quite the history since its conception in 1927. The contest was created as a way to encourage readers to buy a copy of the paper every week in order to see the quilt black pattern of that week.

All the quilt blocks were based on moments from American Colonial history. These patterns ranged from images of Norse Viking ships to depictions of George Washington at Valley Forge.

There were no rules on the kinds of colors or materials that needed to be used in the quilt construction. The only rule was that the quilts must contain all 24 of the 9-by-9-inch blocks released during the contest.

After all 24 quilt blocks had been released, contestants were given several weeks to complete their quilts. They were required to mail, or hand deliver their finished quilts to The Pantagraph’s offices. The contest accepted fully quilted items along with finished quilt tops.

It is no surprise that the contest elicited such an enthusiastic response. The Pantagraph boasted $80 in gold coins for the winning quilt prizes, which would be the equivalent of $1,100 today.

There were three classes for entries: Class A, girls from 8-12 years old (first prize was $10); Class B, girls 13-18 (first prize was also $10); and finally Class C, which was for all women over 18 with a $25 first prize offered.

Various amounts of money were given to those who placed second and third in those induvial categories as well.

After all the contestants had submitted their quilts, The Pantagraph put them on display in a grand quilt show at the Bloomington Coliseum, a venue that once stood at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Front Street. There were reportedly over 300 quilts draped over every inch of the floor and balconies of the building.

“They were made by young people and old people and even by boys. The love of quilts has not died. People are as fond of them as ever,” reports one Pantagraph article covering the event. The article proclaims that the purpose of this competition was to remind people about the role’s quilts play in people’s lives.

“Quilts are a human sort of thing,” it continued. “The Pantagraph Colonial History quilt contest will be remembered, not only for the wide response and for the variety of its quilts, but for its reminder of another day, when quilts played a paramount role in the life of the home.”

The competition drew a large crowd with thousands of people attending the opening. After the competition was completed, the prize-winning quilts went on to be displayed in Ensenberger’s windows for several weeks for all to enjoy.

The competition was so popular that The Pantagraph re-created the competition several more times with different themes including a Bible History Quilt in 1928.

In the year 2000 it was decided to once again revive the competition for the Colonial History Quilt. This time contestants were hosted at the McLean County Museum of History. The winning quilt from the 2000 competition was donated to the museum by winner Edie Erzen.

The Pantagraph competition was so inspirational to the community that the McLean County Museum of History has actively collected several of these quilts over the years. Although the museum does not currently have one of the winning quilts from the 1927 competition in the collection, it still hopes that one could be donated in the future.

Highlights of Pantagraph Collection at McLean County Museum of History