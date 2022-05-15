Online program to discuss Lincoln's 'lost speech' in Bloomington

SPRINGFIELD — An 1856 speech by Abraham Lincoln that impacted the creation of the Republican Party will be the topic Wednesday of an online program sponsored jointly by Looking for Lincoln and the McLean County Museum of History.
The program, which will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. on Looking for Lincoln's YouTube channel and Facebook page, will look at the speech Lincoln gave during a convention in Bloomington, how it came to be known as the "Lost Speech," and how it affected the creation of the Republican Party as one opposed to the expansion of slavery.
It will be led by Bill Kemp, librarian for the McLean County museum for 19 years.
The program is free and reservations are not required. Viewers can submit questions during the event to be answered during a live question-and-answer session to follow.
It also will be recorded for later viewing online.
The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. Its goal is to enhance the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies.
For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to lookingforlincoln.org.
