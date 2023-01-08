Old Civil War soldiers' monument in Bloomington fallen but not forgotten

BLOOMINGTON — Nestled within Briarwood subdivision where Dawes Place becomes Norbloom Avenue is an unmarked remnant of a once magnificent monument that memorialized the names and legacy of 700 McLean County soldiers killed during the Civil War.

The original monument was built across town at the center of Franklin Park, the first public park for Bloomington. The 49-foot monument featured four soldiers standing above octagonal columns bearing the inscribed names of the 700 dead, and above the figures were the words, “McLean County’s Honored Sons, Fallen but Not Forgotten.” The dedication ceremony was on June 17, 1869.

Judge Lawrence Weldon, a friend of Abraham Lincoln, gave the dedicatory address, beginning by summarizing the feelings of the community.

“This silent yet impressive memorial admonishes us, as to the sacrifices which have been made that freedom might live, that social and political order might be maintained, that the blessings of a free government might descend to our children.” said, closing with a summons: “Let us be true to the memories of the past, the interest in the present, and the hopes of the future. Let us be inspired by that noble sentiment worthy of ancient holiness: ‘Malice towards none, charity for all.’”

By 1898 the monument started deteriorating due to weather and material defects. In the early 1900s, local veterans began lobbying to raze the monument and to build a new one at Miller Park. This is where the story begins for the remnant that maintains a silent vigil in Briarwood today.

The Pantagraph reported on Dec. 23, 1914, that, “the old soldiers’ monument had been razed and the material was being hauled away. As much stone as possible is being sold to local people, who desire it in ornamenting door yards.” By Jan. 2, the last debris had been removed from Franklin Park and the remnant was moved to its current location in what would become Briarwood subdivision on the border of Bloomington and Normal.

To understand the mystery surrounding the remnant, one must understand more about the development of Briarwood and its owners, E.M. Evans, and his wife Nan Morgan Evans.

Mr. Evans was a consummate civic leader who was known for giving his time and talents unselfishly and without hope or thought of recognition. He had a personal appreciation of art in the broader sense which he used to great advantage for community betterment.

Mr. Evans devoted his time to varied business interests and to the improvement of real estate which he owned. He was responsible for the development of Lake Bloomington and an adequate water supply for the community, served as an Illinois Wesleyan University trustee for many years, and was a longtime director for the Association of Commerce, serving as president for one term.

Nan Morgan Evans descended from early McLean County settlers. Her grandfather was Civil War Gen. William Orme, and her great-grandfather was William McCullough, both associates of Abraham Lincoln. Orme was instrumental in the founding of the 94th Illinois Volunteer Regiment, known as the “McLean County Regiment.”

A superb equestrian, McCullough was part of the Fourth Illinois Calvary and would die during the battle of Coffeeville in Mississippi. Among her many interests, Nan was a member of the McLean County Historical Society and was the longtime director of the Lucy Orme Morgan Home that was named in her mother’s honor in 1929.

E.M. Evans chaired the Bloomington Centennial Celebration Committee for the State of Illinois’ 100th anniversary. In November 1918 he wrote a letter to the mayor of Bloomington offering 7½ acres at the corner of Linden and Emerson streets as a city park.

The request included naming the park “Centennial Park” and installation of a marker noting that the name reflects the 100th anniversary of Illinois statehood. On Dec. 3, 1918, the offer was accepted, and the property was deeded to the City of Bloomington.

The monument remnant was moved in December 1914 and positioned on the property. The Evanses must have intended for the remnant to be part of the park.

In August 1921, Mr. Evans would file an abstract title for Briarwood subdivision with the Town of Normal. The proposed subdivision was interesting in that, part was located in Normal and part in Bloomington. The abstract was approved in September.

Early drawings of the subdivision included the Centennial Park site. In November Evans presented the city with over $1,300 in pledges from 14 residents for building a pergola, gateway and a centennial monument.

By 1923 Briarwood was under development, but the city had still not started developing the park. In June 1924, the Bloomington City Council deeded the park property back to the Evanses because the city had not followed through with its agreement to develop the park.

By 1926 the Briarwood addition was in full swing with advertisements boasting paved streets with full water and sewer installation in an attractive area adjacent to Maplewood Country Club.

The Pantagraph would have a “Model Bungalow” developed in Briarwood that featured modern construction with the utmost in style, comfort, convenience and modern ideas. Cooperating firms included E.M. Evans donating the lot, Associates of A.L. Pillsbury as architects, and Dick & Fletcher Company serving as the contractors.

The dream of Centennial Park was replaced by additional houses, and the remnant from the old soldiers’ monument would become a lawn ornament on a public easement, an obscure piece of history with no notation of its story and importance to the community.

Perhaps we will never know why the remnant was of interest to the Evanses. It is plausible to think that it might have been important due to Nan’s family connection with local Civil War heroes. E.M. Evans’ passion for community beautification and history is surely part of the story as well.

The remnant will be part of the refurbishment initiatives for the McLean County Museum of History through its Historic Marker Matching Gift Initiative. This spring a descriptive marker will be added near the remnant to share its story with those that find their way to this local treasure.

You can learn more about the project and make a contribution online at bit.ly/MarkerMatch.

