Oil of Life a patent medicine creation of post-Civil War Bloomington pharmacy

Nowadays, new medications are carefully vetted before entering the market, but in the 19th century that was not always the case. Government regulation was minimal, and as a result the market was flooded with a variety of treatments and cure-alls, known as "patent medicines," that were sold over the counter at pharmacies and doctor’s offices throughout the country.

McLean County was no exception, and by the 1850s, Bloomington was home to Dr. C. Wakefield & Company, which manufactured and sold medicines such as their popular Blackberry Balsam nationally. Other medicines were sold or created by local physicians, many of whom operated drugstores as part of their medical practice.

Many of these early medications are represented in the collections of the McLean County Museum of History. One artifact is a small glass bottle that once contained Oil of Life, a liquid sold by Hill & Vannatta, a drugstore once located in downtown Bloomington.

Also known as the People’s Drug Store, Hill & Vannatta was named for its owners, physician Dr. William Hill and Sanford K. Vannatta, who had come to Bloomington by the late 1860s, following the U. S. Civil War. Not much is known about their prior relationship, but both were from Butler County, Ohio, and had served in the Union Army during the war.

Established by late 1869, Hill & Vannatta was located in the Liberty Block at the corner of Grove and Main streets, close to Hill’s office. The Lincoln Parking Deck now occupies the site.

Besides an assortment of toiletries, cigars, perfumes, baking powders and dyes, Hill & Vannatta advertised and sold patent medicines, including Norman’s Chalybeate Cough Syrup, and beauty products such as Mrs. Gridley’s Queen of Beauty.

As a compounding pharmacy, they also created and sold their own preparations, including cherry-flavored expectorant for cough and herbal bitters for digestion. The Oil of Life once contained in the museum’s bottle was one of these original products and most likely was a type of liniment although it’s exact use or contents are uncertain.

Whatever it was, it was sufficiently in demand to warrant creating a custom labeled glass bottle embossed with the product's name on the front and the store's name on the side.

This partnership between Hill and Vannatta was ultimately short-lived, however, and was formally dissolved in November 1871 after only two years or so in business. The drugstore’s remaining stock was sold to another physician, Dr. R.D. Bradley, who continued to operate the People’s Drug Store at the same location as well as a doctor’s office.

Though their business partnership was at an end, Hill and Vannatta remained lifelong friends. William Hill became one of Bloomington’s most prominent physicians as well as a local politician.

The unabashed Democrat served in the Illinois state legislature in 1881-1882 and as a United States consul in Port Sarnia, Canada, in 1885.

Hill’s medical reputation was such that he was called to serve patients throughout Central Illinois and was sought after as a teacher by many would-be doctors, including many that would go on to serve the residents of McLean County.

Vannatta built a career as a liquor merchant, working as an agent for Kentucky distilleries before eventually settling in Chicago. He was often a patient for Hill, and it was Hill he summoned to his bedside in Chicago during his final illness in October 1899, although Hill would reach Vannatta several hours too late.

In a strange addendum to their relationship, Hill was called as a witness for an inquest into Vannatta’s death after suspicions arose that his fatal stomach ulceration was caused by poison. It was ultimately ruled as due to natural causes, however.

Hill himself would die a few years later, in 1906. Known for his honesty and outspokenness, Hill was an important fixture in local society and his death was seen by many as the end of an era.

