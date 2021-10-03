O’Neil’s ‘showground’ offers sometimes-rowdy entertainment on Bloomington's west side

As late as the 1950s, when Bloomington residents talked about heading to O’Neil’s on the city’s far west side for some good times, they usually meant not the city park by that name but rather the private “showground” and pavilion adjoining the public park on its south.

Beginning in the 1920s and into the postwar years, the private grounds and dance hall were known on occasion to offer local residents and country folk risqué entertainment (and illicit libations during Prohibition) not available just anywhere. This was so because O’Neil’s was just outside the city limits and thus immune to mettlesome ordinances and other trappings of municipal government.

To its immediate north was the quieter, 12-acre city-owned park, extending northwest of Hinshaw and Walnut streets to White Oak Road. Established in 1904, the park was named for Daniel M. O’Neil, west-side grocer and alderman from the Irish-dominated Fifth Ward.

For O’Neil’s (the private grounds, not the city park), the wildest and woolliest years began around 1922 when Michael J. O’Neil, Jr. erected a wooden dance platform in the family’s former dairy pasture. (It’s not known how the Daniel and Michael O’Neil families were related, though it’s likely they were cousins, distant or otherwise, going back to Ireland.) With jazz dance bands known as orchestras all the rage, within a year or two a roof and foldout walls were added to the open-air platform.

This venue was always jumping with the syncopated, pre-swing jazz of the 1920s favored by Bloomington’s own George C. Goforth and Harry Ryan of Lincoln, two of the area’s more popular bandleaders.

Over the years, O’Neil’s caused Bloomington officials numerous headaches. In the summer of 1922, for instance, neighborhood residents petitioned the city council to cut off water and sewer connections to the grounds due to complaints involving the mixing of jazz, alcohol and unmarried couples.

“We can’t get to sleep until midnight,” said one particularly vocal resident. “Even our children are becoming contaminated.”

The O’Neil family tract became a favorite stop for traveling carnivals and circuses, so much so that for a while it was known as O’Neil’s Park Circus Grounds. In July 1946, Mayor Mark B. Hayes took flak for not shutting down a circus of doubtful propriety, especially given the recent city council order forbidding commercial amusements at O’Neil Park. But the embattled mayor rightly pointed out that the circus was on O’Neil family land outside the city limits and thus not within his jurisdiction.

That’s not to say O’Neil’s strictly limited itself to the racier, more adult amusements of the day. After all, Illinois Wesleyan University sorority dances, among other straight-laced affairs, were held at the pavilion over the years.

By the late 1940s, O’Neil’s was welcoming an array of second-tier shows, some more suspicious than others. In late May 1947, it was “Animal Oddities,” a ragtag menagerie of “earth’s rarest animals” that included a yak from “Thipet” (an anachronistic spelling of Tibet) and a “sacred ox” from India.

Yet there were still good times to be had at O’Neil’s Pavilion. On Wednesdays in the late 1940s, the local AM radio station WJBC broadcast from the pavilion, with local favorite Larry Lonney and his orchestra providing the tunes. And on Saturdays the WJBC Barn Dance, modeled after the famed WLS radio show of the same name, aired from O’Neil’s.

In June 1949, O’Neil’s showground was once more in the news for the wrong reasons, this time for accusations of rife gambling during the most recent visit by the Dodson Shows carnival. This time around, McLean County State’s Attorney Clifford Coolidge announced he would now refuse permits to traveling carnivals at O’Neil’s, and the board of supervisors (the predecessor to the county board) instructed Sheriff Curtis Gilberts to put an end to all carnival-related gambling in the county.

Radio’s popularity played a major role in the decline of O’Neil’s Pavilion and others like it, a sad trend hastened by television. Even so, into the 1950s O’Neil’s still welcomed local and national musicians, if only but once a week.

The end came in the early 1970s, when Bloomington doubled the size of the city-owned O’Neil Park by acquiring 12-plus acres, most of that the old O’Neil family tract. Unhappily, the expansion led to the razing of the pavilion in October 1972. (It stood on the site of today’s tennis courts.)

After expansion, O’Neil Park became one of the busiest places on the west side, thanks in part to the opening of city’s second public pool in 1975. It was also a longtime home for American Legion baseball, and once hotbed for men’s major fastpitch softball.

Alas, O’Neil Park is a much quieter place today.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Bill Kemp is the librarian at the museum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0