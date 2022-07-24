Normal school's Depression-era PTA booklet history lesson in miniature

As a not-for-profit institution, the McLean County Museum of History relies on donations to “grow” its curated collections of everything from family letters to common household items. The museum’s mission, after all, is to collect, preserve and make available the papers and objects that tell the story of McLean County and its people — from the Paleoindians some 12,000 years ago to you and your neighbors today.

Indeed, this booklet opens multiple windows into the past, including the history of Field; the role of the PTA in American education; the Great Depression; and something of the Blunk family of Normal, who had the foresight to save this fragile, now 84-year-old booklet for eventual donation to the museum.

The booklet’s cover features a photograph of the school credited to Camera Craft, a longtime Normal studio. This photo was originally stapled to the cover, though over the many years the staples rusted and damaged the booklet’s acidic, friable paper. In the museum’s care, the remaining staples were removed and the photo and paper booklet placed in protective, acid-free archival sleeving. The contents were then housed in the Eugene Field School file in the museum’s climate-controlled archives.

The six-page booklet lists the Eugene Field PTA officers, committee chairpersons and room representatives for the 1938-1939 school year. At the time, every single Eugene Field PTA position was held by a woman (yes, this booklet even has something to say about gender in America!) Dorothy Jackson served as president and Julia Byerly as vice president.

The PTA secretary was Bernice Blunk, and it’s with the Blunk family that our story comes more into focus. At the time, Bernice’s oldest son, Robert, was a kindergartner at Eugene Field. And it was Robert’s daughter, Cindy (Blunk) Venker of Florida, who donated to the museum this booklet and a host of other items collected by her parents.

Eugene Field School, which opened in fall 1936, was a beneficiary of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, with funding coming from the Public Works Administration. Located at the corner of Maple and Cypress streets next to Fell Park, Eugene Field represents a type of small, neighborhood school that has long fallen out of favor in education administration circles (although Eugene Field closed as an elementary school in 2004, it reopened six years later as Unit 5’s Vocational Training Center.)

The school’s name came not from a prominent local citizen or national politician, but rather the St. Louis-born newspaper columnist and satirist Eugene Field (1850-1895), who became known as the “Poet of Childhood.” Field eventually settled in Chicago, and his well-known poems include “Wynken, Blynken, and Nod” and “The Duel,” the latter having to do with “the gingham dog and the calico cat.”

Although Eugene Field is a mostly forgotten literary figure in contemporary America, schools carrying his name still dot the nation, with those in Illinois found in Chicago, Park Ridge, Rock Island and Wheeling.

Back in the 1938-39 school year, Eugene Field was one two elementary schools in Normal. (This was before the organization of McLean County Unit District No. 5.) The other elementary school was Bernardine Orme Smith, situated on the 900 block of Kern Street, south of Hovey Avenue and east of Adelaide Street.

Junior high students attended Central School, located about where the basketball courts next to Manchester and Hewett residence halls are today on the Illinois State University campus.

The Eugene Field PTA booklet includes the group’s 1938-39 schedule of guest speakers and special programs. Highlights include a Jan. 19, 1939, talk on international relations by Richard Browne of Illinois State Normal University, and an April 20 program on “social problems” courtesy of McLean County Judge Homer Hall. Also planned were an open house, a PTA founders’ day potluck supper and other events.

The Rev. Fr. J.P. Farrell, chaplain at the Illinois State Penitentiary in Pontiac, spoke at the Oct. 20, 1938, PTA meeting on the topic of juvenile delinquency and its prevention. Farrell was well known in the Twin Cities, having served for seven years as athletic director for Trinity High School (now Central Catholic).

“He related a number of interesting experiences in connection with his work at the prison,” reported The Pantagraph, “but asserted that but little can be done for a boy after he has reached a penal institution.”

The booklet also reprinted the “rules” of the PTA state charter. “To refrain from all partisan and factional political activities,” was the second rule. Good advice for parents then … and good advice today!

Throughout the school year, Bernice Blunk — with Robert attending kindergarten — remained active in PTA affairs. In addition to doing her part in the PTA, Bernice put in many years as secretary for McKnight Publishing Co. of Bloomington. She died in 1986 at the age of 76.

Meanwhile, Robert “Bob” Blunk graduated from Normal Community High School in 1950 before spending four years in the Navy — part of that during the Korean War. He returned to the Twin Cities, got hired as an apprentice printer at The Pantagraph, and then married his hometown sweetheart Barbara Lichty, an ISNU graduate and schoolteacher.

Bob Blunk retired after 32 years at The Pantagraph, though he drove a Unit 5 bus for another 16 years. For 30-some years he also volunteered as a University High School official scorer for basketball games, and a member of the “chain gang” for football.

Barbara Blunk taught for 30 years at U High before retiring in 1994. She was also a longtime volunteer for the McLean County Museum of History’s library/archives. Barb passed away in September of last year, and Bob followed two months later.

The Blunks — by preserving pieces of local history such as this PTA booklet — are helping the museum fulfill its mission to keep local history impactful and alive.