Newsletters evoke Steak ’n Shake's Bloomington-Normal roots

Founded in 1934 by A.H. “Gus” Belt, the first restaurant — located at the corner of Main Street and Virginia Avenue in Normal — is now the site of a Monical’s Pizza.

Not surprisingly, the collections of the McLean County Museum of History include objects and papers relating to Steak ’n Shake. In the museum’s “Working for a Living” exhibit, for instance, one will find on display a carhop serving tray and an order pad — with the latter highlighting instructions to motorists, such as, “For service, turn lights on,” and the all-important, “Remain parked until tray is removed.”

The museum’s archives also contain a collection on the iconic restaurant chain, including newspaper clippings, menus, and a binder of franchise papers, 1954-1969, including incorporation and organization documents, franchise agreements and stock information.

As a not-for-profit cultural institution, the museum relies mainly on donations, and so this archive collection and the objects on display were acquired through a series of gifts made over time — many by everyday folk who just so happen to appreciate local history. Without their support, there simply would be no museum to visit!

Although the existing archive collection is an invaluable record of Steak ’n Shake, the museum staff is always on the lookout to add new material to help better tell the story of this cherished hometown business.

And lo and behold, in late September of this year, Twin City resident and loyal museum supporter and volunteer Amy Miller donated some 60 issues of Steak ’n Shake News, the company’s employee newsletter. The generous gift included the very first issue, January 1945, and continued into the 1950s. During the past decade or more, Amy has made some wonderful donations to the museum, but this one might top them all!

Some of the newsletters are addressed to employee Marie Meadows, a remarkable woman who worked at Steak ’n Shake for just a few years, 1949-1951. While there, she edited the newsletter and was secretary to President Arthur S. “Babe” Smith.

During World War II — before her time at Steak ’n Shake — Marie served as a yeoman second class in the SPARs, the U.S. Coast Guard Women’s Reserve. She also was a classical guitarist, and for a few years in the late 1930s, she had a music program that aired Sunday evenings on WJBC AM 1230.

Eventually moving to Washington, D.C., Marie worked for the National Advertising Council, and was active in a national classical guitar society, serving as D.C. president. She passed away in 1978.

Marie Meadows was the aunt of donor Amy Miller, which explains how many of these newsletters came to be held by Amy. Warren Miller, Amy’s father, also worked for Steak ’n Shake — he started out in the late 1940s as a delivery driver and retired in the early 1970s as director of purchasing.

One can track the Steak ’n Shake careers of Marie Meadows and her brother Warren Miller through the pages of this newsletter — as one could do for any number of employees.

Generally speaking, the newsletters came to the museum in surprisingly good shape — thanks to the tender loving care given to them by donor Amy Miller. The oldest newsletters were printed on highly acidic paper, so rough handling is certain to chip or crack pages.

These most-endangered issues were placed in archival clear sleeves to better ensure their long-term integrity. In addition, all the donated newsletters were inventoried, placed in acid-free folders and then incorporated into the existing Steak ’n Shake Collection, which is housed in the museum’s climate-controlled archives.

The newsletters themselves are a fantastic resource for former employees, genealogists, students, researchers, or the simply curious. Each issue —numbering four or more pages — is chockablock with photographs of company restaurants (exteriors and interiors), as well as messages from the home office, updates from restaurants and photos of employees — from carhops to cooks and night waitresses to fountain operators.

The July 1949 issue commemorated the 15th anniversary of the opening of the Normal drive-in. The cover of this issue includes portraits of Gus and Edith Belt, with Gus listed as chairman of the board of directors, and Edith as “food consultant.”

At the time, Steak ’n Shake boasted 26 restaurants in four states — Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Arkansas.

“In one year,” noted the July 1949 issue, the company processed more than 1 million pounds of beef, “ground in our own commissary;” 160,000 gallons of ice cream, “made in our own freezers”; and 140,000 gallons of pasteurized milk. The ice cream and milk, of course, went into making the restaurants' celebrated milkshakes.

Each newsletter itself is a window into a lost world. The May 1951 issue, for instance, showcased the six Steak ’n Shakes in the Chicago area, though at this time all were in the working-class south suburbs — Blue Island, Chicago Heights and Harvey — or Northwest Indiana — two in Hammond and one in Whiting.

This issue also includes a two-page spread featuring Normal “Steak ’n Shakers” (as employees were called), including Frances Zimmerman, assistant curb captain, along with “curbies” Guy Bandeko, Gerry Fedrigon and Buddy Houk — all sporting their new white-striped curb jackets.

Each issue also includes news and gossip from various restaurants. The May 1951 update for the Steak ’n Shake at 113 E. Monroe St. in Bloomington (this at a time when the company had several small “storefront” restaurants downtown) includes this gem: “We extend a big welcome to the new girls on the night crew — Mary Vogel, Margaret Bair and Lorraine Woosley. Hope to have them with us a long time!”

One also learns this: “We were happy to see Don Hefler when he was home on furlough a couple weeks ago, and we were sorry to see him leave again, as he was on his way overseas. By the time you read this, Don will be in Korea.”

Gus Belt died in 1954, and his wife Edith ran the company until 1969. After her passing, Steak ’n Shake was sold to an out-of-state corporation. Today, the chain is part of a San Antonio, Tex.-based holding company, with restaurants throughout much of the United States and as far away as the Middle East.

Safeguarding the historical treasures from our shared past is serious business. And preserving for generations to come these Steak ’n Shake’s newsletters and the rich, personal stories they tell is the business of the McLean County Museum of History.