BLOOMINGTON — Stephanie Moore spent some of her most formative years, ages 7 to 18, in the Booker T. Washington Home for Colored Children on Bloomington's west side. And she loved it.

"We learned so much. We learned respect. We learned good manners. And we learned just how to take care of ourselves," Moore recalled.

"I don't think I would trade it or change it in any type of way."

On Thursday, the McLean County Museum of History, in partnership with the City of Bloomington and the Illinois State Historical Society, unveiled a new marker dedicated to the story of the Booker T. Washington Home.

Moore, a guest speaker at the unveiling, said if the museum hadn't put a marker down, she would have herself.

"I even told somebody, 'If I had a truck, I would get a great big rock and bring it and put it over there so that Booker T. Washington Home would not be forgotten,'" Moore said in prepared remarks.

Building a home

According to the McLean County Museum of History, the Booker T. Washington Home operated from 1918 until 1969 and helped raise orphaned African American children in McLean County.

Bill Kemp, the museum's librarian, gave a brief history of the home's origins Thursday.

"For much of the 20th century, Bloomington-Normal residents thought it necessary to maintain racially segregated group homes for the society's most at-risk children. From World War I until the 1960s, hundreds of Black children lived at this site, coming and going at what was first known as the McLean County Home for Colored Children," Kemp said.

"This institution dates to 1918, when Alexander and Cedonia Barker took it upon themselves to care for six orphaned Black children."

The home changed hands in 1927 when Napoleon and Louise Calimes took charge, and it was renamed in the 1940s for Booker T. Washington, according to the museum.

In 1957, the home changed leadership again when Thomas and Fanny Brown of Danville became superintendent and matron, according to the museum.

In 1969, it merged with the Lucy Orme Morgan Home and became the Morgan-Washington Home. The structure at 1203 W. MacArthur Ave. was demolished in the 1980s for development.

The new marker, which sits at the intersection Livingston Street and where Hinshaw Avenue becomes MacArthur Avenue, briefly tells the history and significance of the Booker T. Washington Home and the impact it had on its residents.

Everything a child could need

Moore said that, despite being a home filled with orphans, the Booker T. Washington Home was far from an orphanage.

"A lot of people thought of the home as an orphanage, but it was not. It was a home away from home," Moore said. "We didn't have our parents, but we had any and everything a child would want to have, and it was lovely."

Moore wasn't the only former resident at Thursday's ceremony.

Eddie Coleman, now of Peoria, echoed Moore's sentiment, saying it was a good home.

Bruce Thornton of Bloomington, Harold Green of Springfield and Carolyn Tice of Bloomington also attended and shared warm stories of growing up in a loving home.

Moore said, "We had good times; we had bad times; we had fights. But we were branded 'the Home kids.'"

Still, that didn't mean they had anything but a normal childhood.

"We went to Bloomington public schools, graduated from Bloomington High School, and for those who wanted to attend college, financing was available for them," Moore said. "But we learned so much (here)."

Kemp said there were some extraordinary stories born at the Booker T. Washington Home.

"Take, for instance, the story of Elizabeth Louise 'Betty-Lou' Ebo," Kemp said.

He said she moved to the home at 6 years old in the 1930s where a friend, a fellow resident, introduced her to Catholicism. Ebo graduated from Trinity High School, now Central Catholic, and applied to nursing school, Kemp said.

"She applied to the local Catholic nursing school, but the color of her skin proved disqualifying. She would later say that she carried this slight with her throughout her long life," Kemp said.

"The fact that she could not get a nursing degree in the city of Bloomington because of the color of her skin — she carried that slight her whole life."

Kemp said Ebo enrolled in a nursing school in St. Louis and graduated in 1946, one of three Black women. She entered the Sisters of St. Mary hospital, where she found success as a hospital administrator.

"Despite her pioneering work as a Black hospital administrator and her long career exploring the nature of faith and bodily health, Sister Ebo, of course, is best known as one of the Sisters of Selma," Kemp said.

It was three days after Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 1965, where police beat Civil Rights activists and leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., eventually killing a white minister named James Reeb, Kemp said.

"Three days later after that, Sister Ebo was part of an interfaith group from St. Louis that would travel down to Alabama to march with the Rev. King," Kemp said. "She recalled thinking to herself at the time, 'If they would beat a white minister to death on the streets of Selma, what are they going to do when I show up?'"

Still, Sister Ebo persisted, the librarian said.

"Standing front and center with Dr. King and others, three days after Bloody Sunday, ready to march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The marchers, though, faced a phalanx of state troopers and made it but a half a block before being forced to halt.

"Sister Ebo would tell the world that day, 'I am here because I am a Negro, a nun, a Catholic, and because I want to bear witness,'" Kemp said.

Sister Ebo died in November 2017 at the age of 93.

"Certainly her remarkable life and career was shaped right where we stand today," Kemp said.

"A blessed day"

Arlene Hosea, a member of the museum's board of directors and former chair of the Bloomington Black History Project, said markers help keep history alive for future generations.

"These markers help to tell that story that many in this community have never heard before," Hosea said.

She called Thursday's unveiling a "blessed day."

"I grew up in the community, so I know about the Booker T. Washington Home ... I'm a townie. But our young children don't know those stories. And if we don't tell them, and we don't tell the rest of the community, we lose that appreciation for the struggle, for the truth."

She added, "These markers will be a great project for us as a community to start giving tours. We can do that with our families. We can do that in an organized way."

Hosea was adamant to point out, though, that teaching African American history is "not just Black children. That's where I think some people want some things to stay. But the transformation has to be in people who don't look like me.

"That's really where the education is important."

Bryan Thomas, a U.S. history teacher at Normal Community High School, also attended Thursday's ceremony.

"I think the important piece is that we make people understand that it's American history. That's really what it is.

"And to be able to share a piece of American history, African American history, from right here in Bloomington, it opens up the students' eyes and they want to investigate more and learn more about their own community. I think it's important that you should know about the place that you live in."

