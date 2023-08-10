BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Stars Take Flight will dedicate a new historical marker at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The dedication is in partnership with the McLean County Museum of History, Milner Library at Illinois State University and the Illinois State Historical Society.

The marker is to memorialize the legacy of the circus in Bloomington-Normal and at the site of the old YMCA in the 200 block of East Washington Street, near the intersection of Washington and East streets.

Street parking will be available in the Government Center lot or on the street, but will be limited.

This marker was made possible by the community's support of the museum's 2022 Historic Marker Initiative.

Due to the history of the location, Bloomington was once known as "The Trapeze Capital of the World."

Contact jwohlw@aol.com for more information.

