BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Stars Take Flight will dedicate a new historical marker at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The dedication is in partnership with the McLean County Museum of History, Milner Library at Illinois State University and the Illinois State Historical Society.
The marker is to memorialize the legacy of the circus in Bloomington-Normal and at the site of the old YMCA in the 200 block of East Washington Street, near the intersection of Washington and East streets.
Street parking will be available in the Government Center lot or on the street, but will be limited.
This marker was made possible by the community's support of the museum's 2022 Historic Marker Initiative.
Due to the history of the location, Bloomington was once known as "The Trapeze Capital of the World."
2022-23 President of the Gamma Phi Circus Abby Carlson talks about the circus, how to get involved and their upcoming performances at the Sweet Corn Circus in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Photos: Gamma Phi Circus summer camps build confidence
073019-blm-loc-4circus
Gamma Phi Circus summer camp participant Matilda Rogozniski, 11, practices a trapeze act during a summer advanced camp at Illinois State University's Horton Field House in Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
073019-blm-loc-6circus
Marco Orozco, 10, of Bloomington keeps his balance while jumping rope on a ball at Illinois State University's Horton Field House.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
073019-blm-loc-7circus
A participant in a Gamma Phi Circus summer camp works on juggling at Illinois State University's Horton Field House.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
073019-blm-loc-3circus
Gamma Phi Circus director Marcus Alouan, right, observes as Elise Luallen, 14, and her sister, Talia, 13, of Towanda, work on lifting during a summer advanced camp at Illinois State University's Horton Field House in Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
073019-blm-loc-8circus
Gamma Phi Circus summer camp participant Elise Luallen, 14, of Towanda flies through the air while practicing at Illinois State University's Horton Field House.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
073019-blm-loc-9circus
Gamma Phi Circus summer camp participants prepare to work on a unicycle exercise Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Illinois State University's Horton Field House.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
073019-blm-loc-10circus
Gamma Phi Circus summer camp participant Matilda Rogozniski, 11, rides a unicycle at Illinois State University's Horton Field House.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
073019-blm-loc-2circus
Brandon Harbin, 14, of Downs, runs up the wall during a summer advanced camp at Illinois State University's Horton Field House in Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
073019-blm-loc-5circus
Gamma Phi Circus summer camp participants practice at Illinois State University's Horton Field House.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
073019-blm-loc-1circus
Gamma Phi Circus artistic director Ivan Stoinev works on flexibility with Amelia Skinner, 9, of Bloomington during a summer advanced camp at Illinois State University's Horton Field House in Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
