New Bloomington-Normal effort seeks to honor fallen service members

BLOOMINGTON — The Twin Cities will honor local fallen military service members with memorial banners along Main Street through a new partnership with America's Gold Star Families.
Fallen and missing in action local military service members will be featured on the 30-by-60 inch double-sided banners. Each banner will have the photo, name, rank, branch of service, service dates, and war conflict.
"As a veteran, I understand the courage, character, and sacrifice of military members and their families," Normal Mayor Chris Koos said in a statement. "Those called to serve our nation deserve support. I encourage local families who suffered the loss of a loved one to take advantage of this opportunity to honor their memory as heroes."
America's Gold Star Families is a nonprofit organization seeking to honor the memory of fallen service members across all branches of the United States Armed Forces and their families.
The organization first started its "Hometown Heroes" banner program in Peoria several years ago.
Family members or those who know of someone who died in service can apply to have the fallen service member honored on a banner at bit.ly/BNheroes. The application, a quality military photo with a 300 dpi resolution, and an official military discharge DD-214 form must be emailed to info@americasgoldstarfamilies.org.
"Our involvement in this great program is the least the City could do given the sacrifices these brave men and women have made," Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said. "It's been many years in the making and we're proud to see it come to fruition."
America's Gold Star Families will sponsor the purchase of the banners for applications submitted before April 20. Those submitting applications after the deadline can contact Project Chair Frances Maddox at 309-825-5121 or by email at info@americasgoldstarfamilies.com.
Banners will be displayed starting before Memorial Day this May and lasting through Veterans Day on an annual basis for a minimum of three years. A Hero Banner Program dedication will be held at 10 a.m. May 30 at the Miller Park Stage during the annual Memorial Day program.
