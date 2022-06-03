New aviation exhibit lands at DeWitt County Museum

CLINTON — A month-long celebration of Clinton-area aviators has landed at the C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum.

Retelling the stories of aviation pioneers, barnstormers, test pilots, military airmen and NASA scientists and their connections to DeWitt County, “Prairie Flyers: A Century of Aviation in DeWitt County” brings an upscale gallery to the small Clinton museum.

Don Marshall, of Lane, stopped by the exhibit on Sunday, the day before Memorial Day. The Vietnam veteran said he enjoyed the high-altitude flight uniforms.

His wife, Janice Marshall, said she’d never been to an exhibit like it.

“I’ve been to museums and airshows, but not anything like this,” she said. “I think it’s great.”

The couple both said they were impressed.

The display is in the Carriage Barn on the C.H. Moore Homestead, which is estimated by museum staff to be from the 1860s. Modern lighting and World War II-era music and radio traffic immerse visitors into a world of vintage.

Denis Hambucken of New Hampshire, his friend John Warner, and Edith Brady-Lunny, former reporter for The Pantagraph and a current WGLT correspondent, combined forces to collect stories and piece the display together. In December, the museum publicly asked DeWitt County residents to loan them historical artifacts.

Joey Long, director of the museum, said "Prairie Flyers" is the most ambitious exhibit they’ve ever taken on.

“We have proven that if you dream big, and if you have the support of the community, you can do it,” she said. Long also said it wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support they received.

She said people dug into their attics and closets, dusted off and opened old shoe boxes and dresser drawers, and brought them old photos, service medals, apparel and more. Long said those heirlooms were brought out of hiding to help tell the stories the exhibit presents.

The exhibit is chartered for a run at the Carriage Barn for only a limited time. After July 3, items will be returned to their loaners.

The display was a team effort by museum staff and volunteers, with Warner originating the idea. Long said she tracked down local people who were connected to aviation, and catalogued artifacts. Once found, the director said Brady-Lunny then interviewed them.

One aviator featured in the display is Dave Henard, who flew helicopters in the Vietnam War. He said it feels amazingly special to be featured in the exhibit.

Another subject covered by "Prairie Flyers" is Ken Shaffer, who served in the United States Air Force for 20 years as a pilot and reservist. He has 25,000 hours of logged flight time.

You can meet them both at events scheduled on Thursdays this month at the Vespasian Warner Public Library, 310 N. Quincy St., Clinton.

Henard and Hambucken will be present to sign their books on June 9, and Shaffer will share stories from his time serving on June 16. Both programs start at 6 p.m. at the library.

Hambucken has released a World War II history book, and Henard in 2018 published "Victory Stolen," which shares his perspective on the Tet Offensive and its aftermath.

Long said she's thrilled with the project's final outcome. She said visitors will have all of their senses engaged for the experience.

"It takes it to a much higher level when you add all of these elements," she said of the audio and visual parts of the display.

IF YOU GO WHAT: "Prairie Flyers: A Century of Aviation in Dewitt County" WHEN: Open hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays, through July 3. WHERE: C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton PASSES: $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11 and under. Reservations are recommended for large groups — call 217-935-6066.

