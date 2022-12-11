Neon lights brightened McLean County Courthouse dome at Christmas

It is a time-honored tradition for people to go see holiday light displays, particularly while shopping for gifts for friends and family. Downtown Bloomington was often one of those destinations where shoppers delighted at the lights, garland, ornaments and more that decorated the businesses and streets each holiday season.

Among the most fondly remembered Christmas displays were the famous Livingston Santas. Each holiday season from the 1940s to the mid-1970s, two 13-foot tall plastic (or early fiberglass material) Santas were hoisted onto the overhang of Livingston’s department store on East Washington Street in downtown Bloomington.

Perhaps the most beautiful sight of all was the McLean County Courthouse (now the McLean County Museum of History) and surrounding property decked out for the holidays. Over the years, the Square in downtown Bloomington has hosted a variety of holiday lights and decorations.

In 1914, a 40-foot plus municipal Christmas tree was erected on the lawn. Sponsored by the Commercial Club, the real tree was erected and decorated about 10 days before Christmas that year.

In a 1948 Pantagraph interview, 78-year old Bloomington resident Charles Morgan recalled that was “the best Christmas he remembered in town.” In later years, lights were strung around the square, on Christmas trees set up on the property, and strands of lights hung from the dome to ground poles too!

Possibly the most spectacular Christmas lighting display on the courthouse of all time was when the Association of Commerce (today the McLean County Chamber of Commerce) and the McLean County Board installed neon lights on the dome in 1937.

The Association of Commerce pitched the idea of installing “permanent” lights on the dome of the county courthouse in September 1937. The proposal asked the county to pay half of the $1,250 (or $23,600 today) that it would cost to install the lights, which would primarily be used at Christmas. In addition to paying half the cost, the Association of Commerce also agreed to pay for the maintenance of the lights as well.

The idea for “permanent courthouse lighting” can be found as early as December 1928. Ernest L. Ives, steward of the Bloomington Club (and brother-in-law of Adlai E. Stevenson II) endorsed the idea, stating that “the courthouse dome appeared like a huge bell, suspended from the sky, glittering like diamonds, and almost supernatural in its effect.”

Ives stated that permanent lights that could be turned on with a flick of a switch would be a huge benefit during the holidays, when conventions were in town, or other public events that occurred.

In Ives’ opinion, an illuminated dome was “Bloomington’s most effective advertisement,” attracting both residents and those just passing through.

By Oct. 12, 1937, the Pantagraph reported a decision had been made about the type of lights that would be installed on the courthouse dome. The Association of Commerce committee in charge of the dome lighting project decided to use neon lights to illuminate the dome.

Neon lighting was a relatively new technology at the time. The noble gas neon was discovered in 1898 by chemists Sir William Ramsay and Morris W. Travers in London, England.

Neon is a rare element that occurs naturally in the atmosphere, but only in very small amounts. It is obtained using air liquification and then separating it from other elements through fractional distillation.

Neon, like other noble gasses, has a unique property in that when it is sealed in a glass tube and energized with high voltage, it glows with a distinctive color (in this case reddish orange). To get other colors for neon lights, different kinds of coating for the glass tubes is employed.

This unique property of neon was discovered by French engineer, chemist, and inventor Georgas Claude, who was the first person to patent a neon lamp in 1910. It would not be until 1923 that the first neon lights appeared in the United States; no, not in Las Vegas as one might think, but in Los Angeles at a Packard Motor Car Company dealership.

But, back to the dome’s neon lights. The original plan called for neon lights to be installed to outline the entire dome (alternating in red and green), together with the cornices and windows of the upper story. By the time the lights were installed in early December 1937, the plan had been modified to also include neon lights outlining the four clock faces and a lighted star installed on each side of the lantern of the dome too.

The Pantagraph reported that “the effect in red and green” would be more striking and artistic than the “former system of festooned” strings of light hung from the dome to ground poles that were put up and taken down each Christmas season.

“It is a plain statement of fact that the outdoor decorations in the downtown district of Bloomington this season are more effective and pleasing than any which have been displayed in former years,” proclaimed The Pantagraph on Dec. 8, 1940.

"The business decorations, stars on top of streetlamp posts, Christmas trees on the courthouse yard, along with the illumination of the courthouse dome are visible emblems of the holiday season as representing the city’s invitation to all Central Illinois to enjoy the holidays here and get into the real Yuletide spirit.”

However, the neon lighting display was short lived. It appears the neon lights were only utilized during the holiday seasons from 1937 to 1940. By 1941 when the United States officially became involved in World War II, it appears the lights were not turned back on (possibly due to blackouts or an effort to conserve energy).

And sadly, it appears the neon light fittings were permanently removed in spring 1942. A photo published in the Pantagraph on April 24, 1942, shows Bloomington steeplejack Jack Beaver removing the light fittings from the dome, most likely to be scrapped for the war effort.

The neon lights that once graced the dome of the former McLean County Courthouse may very well have remained a forgotten memory if not for a museum staff member finding a photo of the illuminated dome while searching the Pantagraph Negative Collection in 2021.

This exciting find led museum staff to imagine what the lights must have looked like (since the 1937 photo is black and white). Fortunately, the museum was able to enlist the services of A.B. Cannon Photo Restoration to make this dream a reality!

The museum staff worked with Cannon to gather as much research as possible about the neon lights and the building so he could accurately restore the photo, plus enhance it to show what the lights may have looked like in color.

The resulting photo is truly amazing, right down to what the remaining daylight may have looked like when the photo was taken at 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 30, 1937. (We know what time of day the photo was taken thanks to the dome clocks.)

History and modern technology truly have given us the ability to see what holidays of days gone by may have looked like to the eyes that once viewed them.

Photos: Christmas comes to Bloomington-Normal 🎅