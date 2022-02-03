 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

McLean County sanatorium added to National Register of Historic Places

  • 0

Pantagraph journalists spoke with residents about how they handled a snowy Wednesday. 

NORMAL — A 103-year-old former tuberculosis sanatorium in McLean County is among 15 Illinois sites added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Fairview Building, formerly known as the Fairview Tuberculosis Sanatorium, at 905 N. Main St. in Normal, was recognized as a historically significant location in 2021. The medical facility was built in 1919 to treat and house patients with tuberculosis before its closure in 1965.

070717-blm-loc-2mclproperty

This image shows what was then the McLean County Tuberculosis Sanatorium. It now is the Fairview Building at 905 N. Main St., Normal.

"Each of these places tells a unique story that is part of Illinois' rich history," Illinois Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan said in a Thursday news release. "They provide a physical link to the past. We are proud to work with local preservationists to obtain national recognition for these historically significant locations."

Sites must be recommended from the State Historic Preservation Office of the Illinois Department of National Resources to be added to the NRHP. Properties must be at least 50 years old to be eligible for the list. 

Watch now: Winter Storm Landon lands, blowing heavy snow in Bloomington-Normal

The Fairview Sanatorium was critical to McLean County's health care system at the time of its operation because of how deadly tuberculosis was. There was also no cure widely accepted for the disease prior to World War II.

The sanatorium was recognized for exemplifying the "significant history of the methods developed" for treating the disease, according an IDNR news release.

071117-blm-loc-1fairview

This July 10, 2017, file photo shows the front of the Fairview Building at 905 N. Main St., Normal.

In November 2019, Springfield-based Laborers' Home Development Corp. proposed a multi-million restoration and expansion project to turn the building into affordable senior housing.

The group has completed a similar housing project in Paris, where it flipped a 100-year-old high school into affordable senior housing.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi forces hunt Islamic State as attacks stoke concerns of a resurgence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News