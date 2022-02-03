McLean County sanatorium added to National Register of Historic Places

NORMAL — A 103-year-old former tuberculosis sanatorium in McLean County is among 15 Illinois sites added to the National Register of Historic Places.

"Each of these places tells a unique story that is part of Illinois' rich history," Illinois Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan said in a Thursday news release. "They provide a physical link to the past. We are proud to work with local preservationists to obtain national recognition for these historically significant locations."

Sites must be recommended from the State Historic Preservation Office of the Illinois Department of National Resources to be added to the NRHP. Properties must be at least 50 years old to be eligible for the list.

The Fairview Sanatorium was critical to McLean County's health care system at the time of its operation because of how deadly tuberculosis was. There was also no cure widely accepted for the disease prior to World War II.

The sanatorium was recognized for exemplifying the "significant history of the methods developed" for treating the disease, according an IDNR news release.

In November 2019, Springfield-based Laborers' Home Development Corp. proposed a multi-million restoration and expansion project to turn the building into affordable senior housing.

The group has completed a similar housing project in Paris, where it flipped a 100-year-old high school into affordable senior housing.

