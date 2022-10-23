McLean County museum's WWII Japanese flag a replica, still has story to tell

Earlier this month, the McLean County Museum of History reported that it may have found a World War II "yosegaki hinomaru," or Japanese good luck flag, in its collection.

These were popular war trophies among U.S. servicemen serving in the Pacific because they were easy to collect and small enough to fold discretely as they came home. These flags, with writing all around the central image of the red sun, contained personal messages from family and community members wishing the soldiers luck, safety, and bravery.

Yosegaki hinomaru flags were more than a memento; they had spiritual meaning for Japanese soldiers and their families. The well-wishes inscribed on the fabric kept many of these soldiers going during brutal wartime conditions.

Due to their spiritual meaning in Japan, there is now a global effort to reunite the flags with the families of the fallen Japanese soldiers. The Obon Society is an organization dedicated to this mission. Based in Astoria, Oregon, they collect such flags from veterans and their families and work to reunite the flags with their respective families and communities in Japan.

Families who have been reunited with soldiers' yosegaki hinomaru flags report feeling a sense of closure and relief. For many Japanese families, the flags are the only remains of their relative that will ever return home.

As you can imagine, it takes a great deal of research to reunite these flags with their families. Names and addresses change over the almost 80 years that have passed since the end of the war, and it can be challenging to locate relatives after so long.

The Obon Society works diligently to find an appropriate location in Japan where the flag can rest, either with family of the fallen soldier or a community center.

The staff at the McLean County Museum of History wanted to do our part in this peace-building project and return the flag in our collection to Japan. As we previously reported, the flag does not have any provenance, meaning we are unsure where it came from, (although we were fairly certain the flag was donated during or immediately following World War II).

Since we know so little about it, including its connection to McLean County, the staff felt that the best place for the flag would be with family in Japan if at all possible.

While there are no laws that require us to return items such as these to their home countries, the museum staff here believed that there was an ethical responsibility to return something that could potentially serve a larger humanitarian mission.

Before calling on the Obon Society for assistance, staff wanted to make sure we did our homework. After some research, we started to question the flag’s authenticity.

We noticed the size and the red on the center circle sun seemed different from other good luck flags we’d seen. Additionally, the writing we could make out seemed impersonal. There was nothing that pointed to a family, date, or location.

We thought that perhaps our flag could be a fake, but also acknowledged that none of us had the language skills or expertise to say for certain if it was authentic or a reproduction.

The staff decided to email a photo of the flag to the Obon Society to get a better idea if sending them the flag would be worth their time.

We are delighted to report that the Obon Society responded to the museum quickly! And our hunch was correct: This isn’t necessarily an authentic yosegaki hinomaru, but it is authentic in its own way.

According to the experts at the Obon Society, our flag was from World War II, however it was not taken from a fallen soldier. Rather, it likely originated in the Philippines.

During the war, a cottage industry of sorts developed in the Philippines in order to create fake war prizes for American soldiers stationed there. These particular soldiers often did not see combat, but rather worked on other vital wartime tasks such as mail delivery, infrastructure projects, radio transmissions and mechanical work.

American soldiers still wanted war prizes to bring home to show their bravery, but without access to the battlefield they had to get creative. The locals that had some Japanese language skills would design these counterfeit flags and sell them to American soldiers in exchange for commodities like cigarettes and kerosene.

The forged flags were typically turned 90 degrees, so Japanese people would not be offended by the counterfeiting. By turning the flag, the artists were able to make it clear that these were reproductions and were strictly for business and not meant to duplicate the personal messages from families.

To the untrained American eye, however, there would be no difference between the authentic and fake yosegaki hinomaru. This was true for us on staff, as we were unable to discern the direction of our flag until the Obon Society pointed it out to us.

While our flag doesn’t necessarily hold any value for anyone in Japan, it still tells us a great deal about life and values during and immediately following World War II. Our flag illustrates the deep desire to demonstrate proof of bravery and the ability of material objects to serve as evidence.

Soldiers went out of their way to be able to show off these souvenirs, so much so that a cottage industry was born out of it. Although our flag is not from a Japanese soldier, and likely not even Japan, it is still authentic — just not in the way we originally thought.

Since there would be little interest in the flag in Japan, it will remain in the McLean County Museum of History’s custody.

The museum continues to find ways to learn from those that served and sacrificed abroad and at home during World War II. If you would like to learn more, mark your calendars for the first weekend of November.

On Nov. 5, the museum will be rededicating our World War II memorial in front of the building on the east side of Museum Square. The rededication will begin at 1 p.m. and will include a military flyover, music, reading of names, and a military honor guard and flag presentation.

In addition, check out the museum’s display cases on the first floor during and after this event. They will feature objects, uniforms and stories of McLean County Soldiers who served during World War II.