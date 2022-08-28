McLean County Museum of History preserves past one donation at a time

What could a club’s 100-year-old ledger and a pop music vinyl record from the 1960s possibly have in common? Good question!

The simple answer is that both items were donated to the McLean County Museum of History library/archives during the course of the previous month —July 2022. But a much more interesting connection is that both items, in their own unique way, give voice to the stories of McLean County and its people.

Preserving the county’s past is the mission of the history museum, and it is one which museum staff takes seriously — because saving history is serious business!

Located in the old county courthouse building on the historic square in downtown Bloomington, the not-for-profit museum is part of neither the County of McLean nor the City of Bloomington. As an independent cultural institution, the museum depends on financial donations from members and various supporters to pay its bills. Similarly, the museum relies on donations of historical papers (such as letters) and objects (such as kitchenware) to enlarge its collections, which are used for exhibits and educational and research purposes.

The museum divides its collections into two general categories: library/archives and objects. The former includes paper records — everything from books to maps. The latter includes historical objects as wide-ranging as mid-19th century homespun clothing worn by early settlers to a late-20th century video game console owned by an area resident. All told, the museum holds more than 2,000 linear feet of archives and more than 18,600 objects.

Taking a look at selected donations made over a single month — July 2022 in this instance — gives one a good idea as to the range of things the museum collects. During the second week of July, for instance, area resident David Parker paid the museum a visit to make one of his periodic donations of gems (historically speaking) recently acquired through online sales or elsewhere. A highlight from David’s most recent donation is a 3-by 4½-inch black-and-white photo showing two Illinois Terminal Railroad (ITR) passenger cars trundling through a stretch of residential Bloomington on May 15, 1938.

The ITR was an electric “interurban” rail network connecting Bloomington to Peoria, Decatur and other communities. David has a firsthand knowledge of this interurban railroad, for as reported in the pages of this newspaper and in other media outlets, he recently relocated an Illinois Terminal sleeper car to his Bloomington property with hopes of converting it into a Route 66 Airbnb.

There were several other donations of photographs also made to the museum during the month of July. Amy Miller, a longtime museum volunteer and member, contributed two 3½-by-5-inch black-and-white photos dating to 1953-1954. One showed the McLean County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument at Miller Park and the other the entrance gates on the west side of the Illinois Wesleyan University campus.

Although donors lose legal ownership of materials gifted to the museum, they do so knowing their donations will be professionally cataloged, housed in secure, climate-controlled rooms, and then made available to researchers, students, genealogists, community residents and others. Donors can take further comfort in the knowledge that the McLean County Museum of History is accredited through the American Alliance of Museums, so best practices are followed when it comes to ensuring that newly acquired donations are preserved for future generations.

During the past several years, the history museum has worked to enlarge its local music collection, which includes vinyl records, cassette tapes, CDs, and other formats put out by singer-songwriters, bands, choirs, orchestras and other musicians with roots in McLean County.

In July, Greg Koos, the museum’s executive director emeritus, donated the two earliest LPs and an early 45 released by 1960s “sunshine pop” band Spanky and Our Gang. Why these records? In this instance, the local connection was through lead singer Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane, who spent part of her high school years in Bloomington, where she graduated from Trinity (now Central) Catholic in 1960.

Also in July, Tammy Carlson of the Twin Cities donated a dozen issues of the Ellsworth High School newspaper — first known as the “Eagle-Lite” and then the “Eagle Hi-Lite” — dating from 1950 to 1953. Tammy’s father, Robert Carlson, and Robert’s sister, June, attended Ellsworth High. At the time, Ellsworth was one of 15 high schools in McLean County outside of the Twin Cities. Sadly, most of those schools have since been lost to district consolidation, including Ellsworth High.

Cataloging and preserving paper items such as these fragile, small school student newspapers — now seven decades old — is a core purpose of the McLean County Museum of History. If the museum doesn’t ensure their long-term preservation and safekeeping, who will?

The Ellsworth High papers donated by Tammy Carlson are likely some of the few remaining copies in existence. And in another 70 years, who knows? By that time, the museum may be the only place anywhere that has original copies.

In addition to individuals such as Tammy Carlson and Greg Koos, organizations, institutions and businesses likewise make gifts to the museum. The largest donation to the museum in July was made by the still-active Young Men’s Club of Bloomington, a “relaxed” business and professional association organized back in 1915. This collection of historical records and papers includes early minutes; membership lists; anniversary programs; club directories; interviews with past members; club histories; scrapbooks; newsletters; VHS tapes; and more.

Although the Young Men’s Club has a reputation for ribald revelry, the group also boasts an impressive philanthropic record. For many years, the club served as the sponsor for the children’s Christmas party at the Booker T. Washington Home. That is but one of many stories told in this newly acquired collection.