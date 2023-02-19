The land we call McLean County is the ancestral land of many Native groups, beginning with the Paleoindians 12,000 years ago and most recently Algonquin-speaking groups, including the Kickapoo, who were forced west from this area in the 1830s.

Other groups in this area include (but are not limited to) the Peoria, Kaskaskia, Piankashaw, Wea, Miami, Mascouten, Odawa, Sauk, Mesquaki, Lenape, Potawatomi, Ojibwe, and Chickasaw Nations. These lands were and are the traditional territory of these Native Nations before their forced removal; and these lands continue to carry the stories of these Nations and their struggles for survival and identity.

Due to colonization, we lack extensive written records about the indigenous peoples that once occupied this land. Thus, to meet our mission of preserving, educating and collaborating in sharing the diverse stories of the people of McLean County, the museum embraces partnerships with Native leaders, and it is fortunate to have a longstanding, collaborative relationship with the Kansas Kickapoo Tribe.

The word “Kickapoo” is the variant of the Algonquian term “Ki-wika-pa-wa,” which means “he stands about” or “he moves about.” The tribe took this name due to its frequent movements throughout history, earning them the title of a mobile nation.

Prior to the arrival of white colonizers in the early 1600s, the Kickapoo Tribe mainly resided in the southern Great Lakes region. The Beaver Wars (also referred to as the French and Iroquois Wars), which occurred from 1640 to 1701, forced the Kickapoo to head south and west in search of peace and stability.

The Kickapoo first arrived in the Illinois River Valley to hunt and trap in the late 1690s, however it wasn’t until the 1720s that the tribe began to establish villages in the area. For a century, the Kickapoo lived peacefully in Illinois, until tensions rose between the Native groups and colonizers in the early 1800s.

In 1817, Ninian Edwards, then governor of the Illinois Territory, urged the federal government to “extinguish the claim of the Kickapoo to all lands in Illinois”. By 1833 the Kickapoo Tribe had been “resettled” in Kansas.

Years later, the McLean County Historical Society sent Milo Custer, the Historical Society’s first curator (then referred to as a custodian), to observe the Kickapoo on their reservation in Kansas in 1906 and 1909. These excursions were funded predominantly by Judge David Davis’ son and then-president of the Historical Society, George Perrin Davis. While Custer did not initially receive a warm welcome, this was the start of the museum’s relationship with the Kickapoo.

Today, Lester Randall, tribal chairman of the Kansas Kickapoo, is a staunch advocate and loyal partner in our pursuit of amplifying, clarifying and sharing the story of the Native peoples of McLean County. This relationship is vital to preserving McLean County’s history, and his knowledge was invaluable to our staff while curating the “A Community in Conflict’’ exhibit. In turn, museum staffers also assisted Randall as he worked with his people to establish the Kickapoo Tribal Museum on the reservation to preserve their history for future generations.

In our “Making a Home” exhibit, there is a Kickapoo necklace made of horsehair and brass and bone beads on display, believed to date from the 1840s to 1880s. This necklace was donated to the museum in 1906 when Milo Custer visited the Kickapoo Reservation.

The necklace originally belonged to Minnie Wawasuk, a great-granddaughter of the Prophet Kennekuk. Because of its cultural significance it was decided that this item rightfully belongs to the Kickapoo, and our collections team is in the process of repatriating it.

Randall has generously made a replica to facilitate education on Kickapoo craftsmanship and the cultural significance of the necklace, which he will gift to the museum during a ceremony later this summer.

At the same time, the museum will be repatriating two Kickapoo grave markers that were gifted to the museum in 1955 by another individual who visited the Kickapoo Reservation, Paul Abraham. The wooden grave markers were replaced decades ago with stone.

The originals will now be in the rightful possession of the Kickapoo, with additional context. One marker does not have an inscription, but the other, although damaged, does.

The individual with the inscribed marker has now been identified as Ira Cadue (1886-1909). There are few documents remaining that can give insight into Ira’s life, but several newspaper articles have been used to piece together remnants of his story.

According to the 1900 United States Twelfth Census of the Indian Population, Ira spent most of his life in the Kickapoo Boarding School near Horton, Kansas. At age 17, Ira was recorded as running away from his school with another young boy.

The newspaper article describes the story of a school superintendent who found the boys and sent them back to school. The last mention of Ira is in 1907 when it is reported that “Ira Cadue and Floyd Pottee, Indian young men, are very low with consumption (tuberculosis).” It is unclear if this illness was the eventual cause of death for Ira, but it is very likely given the circumstances of the disease.

Although Ira’s story is a sad one, it illustrates the importance of preserving and returning these grave markers to the Kickapoo Tribe.

Additionally, as part of the museum’s 2022 Marker Match Initiative, the museum immortalized the Kickapoo’s lasting legacy in Central Illinois with two historic markers.

The Museum relocated the Kickapoo Grand Village Memorial Boulder to West Park and applied to the Illinois State Historical Society to create a new marker sharing the story of the Kickapoo in McLean County. The original marker was located at the site of the historic Grand Village on what is now farmland.

In 1998, Bill and Doris Emmett welcomed the Kickapoo Nation back to this land near LeRoy for the first time since 1832. As recently as 2019, intertribal powwows were hosted at the site, bringing together thousands of Native peoples to celebrate their history and culture. Unfortunately, when the Emmetts could no longer care for the property, it was sold (despite the museum and the Kansas Kickapoo Tribe’s best efforts to negotiate) to a corporate farmer. This loss of land was yet another blow to the Native peoples of the area.

Attempting to make the most of an unfortunate situation, the McLean County Historical Society co-deeded the land for the Kickapoo Stockade Marker east of LeRoy with the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas. Sharing this 1,225 square-foot plot of land with the Kickapoo is more symbolic than practical, but is yet another small way we can begin to reckon with our role as a part of a larger colonial project.

We are honored to be able to continue working in partnership with the Kickapoo in preserving and sharing the stories of this land, and look forward to uncovering and uplifting more in the future.