McLean County Museum leads fundraising drive for historical markers

081122-blm-loc-museum1 (copy)

Pontiac Granite setting specialist Joe White drills holes in the World War II memorial to fit the new bronze plaques outside the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington on Aug. 10, 2022. 

 Mateusz Janik

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will hold a memorial rededication ceremony in November and is looking to continue fundraising for additional projects across the county.

The museum has updated its World War II veterans memorial on its east side with bronze plaques and will hold a ceremony to rededicate the memorial at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Scheduled events for the rededication include a flyover, Honor Guard presentation and roll call of the soldiers remembered on the memorial. The improvements and ceremony come 25 years after the memorial was first dedicated. 

McLean County Museum of History Director Norris Porter talks about the installation of new bronze plaques on the World War II memorial and the possibility of other memorials being renovated.

The donors who contributed to the update have also offered $25,000 in matching funds toward other history projects in the county, a Tuesday press release from the museum said. 

The museum is looking to fundraise additional funds locally, of which $25,000 would then be matched by the donors, Director of Development Norris Porter said.

The museum has 11 projects in mind as initial uses for the funds, with a total estimated cost of $60,000. If additional funds come in, the museum has additional projects in mind, Porter said.  

The initial list from the press release is:

  • Repair to Kickapoo Stockade marker (east of LeRoy)
  • Relocation of Kickapoo Memorial Boulder (West Park near LeRoy)
  • Kickapoo Roadside marker (east of LeRoy)
  • Kickapoo State of Illinois Historic marker (West Park near LeRoy)
  • Civil War Memorial Remnant Descriptive Marker (Briarwood subdivision, Bloomington-Normal)
  • Simon Malone marker (Normal)
  • Looking for Lincoln -  Jesse Fell marker (Normal)
  • Booker T. Washington Home for Colored Children marker (Bloomington)
  • Improvements to the McLean County Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Miller Park (Bloomington)
  • Korea Memorial bronze marker (museum square)
  • Vietnam Memorial bronze marker (museum square)
Porter said the museum's website will be updated in coming weeks with additional information on each project. 

The fundraising drive goes through the end of the year and donations can be made at weblink.donorperfect.com/MarkerMatch.

"This is a real opportunity for us to lift up some things that were done years ago," Porter said. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

