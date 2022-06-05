McLean County museum leader's legacy spurs WWII memorial restoration

As we reflect on our recent observance of Memorial Day, we remember those who have died in service to our country. Memories and emotions of lost family members, friends, and former comrades in arms filter through our thoughts and touch us each individually. Remembering our past and sharing stories is at the heart of the important work that The McLean County Museum of History undertakes daily to preserve, educate and collaborate in sharing the diverse stories of our community.

Since 1991 the museum has been located in a historic building that previously housed the county's fourth courthouse. The architecture and dome of this structure has placed it on the National Register of Historic Places. In the 21st century this building serves as an icon that is regularly used in publications and electronic media as a physical symbol for the county.

In fact, the first four courthouses all were built in the same location (in 1831, 1836, 1868 and 1903), affectionately referred to as the “Courthouse Square” and now known as the “Museum Square.” This square has existed since Bloomington was platted in 1831. Long before mobile phones and social media, important news of the day would filter through the square where conversation, entertainment and important orations would take place.

Memorial plaques adorn the building as a central location for remembering notable events from our past. On Oct. 19, 1948, the Pearl Harbor Chapter of the American War Mothers dedicated a World War II memorial fountain on the east side of the Courthouse Square to honor soldiers who gave their lives in service to the country.

In 1994 veterans’ organizations, businesses, tradespeople and laborers, unions, civic groups and local government were called to do something more. A new World War II memorial was envisioned that would eventually surround the marker dedicated in 1948.

On November 8, 1997, a new memorial was dedicated on the east side of the Museum Square with an estimated crowd of 200 in attendance. Local builders, laborers, architects and craftsmen were responsible for erecting the memorial with 4,000 hours of work donated.

“It was a project by and for the community,” said Rich Beal, who chaired the citizens committee overseeing the project.

The community contributed the funds needed for the project that includes 336 names of fallen military personnel etched in granite and accented with white paint.

Fast forward to fall 2021, when a couple from out of state visited the museum. This couple was impressed with the museum, the scope of the memorial and the emotion they felt during their visit.

They were saddened that the names of many of the honored war heroes were not legible due to deterioration of the painted letters. They asked if something might be done to fix the situation so that the names might be more permanent.

After several virtual meetings, considerable research, and professional consultation, these individuals committed to funding approximately $80,000 to cover the cost of having bronze tablets with raised names created and affixed over the existing etched and painted names.

The design will allow for the granite to still be visible, pulling together the theme that runs through the 1948 memorial and the vertical base of the 1997 memorial that features the Four Freedoms referred to by President Franklin D. Roosevelt: Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want, and Freedom from Fear.

These donors were connected to McLean County through former museum Executive Director Barbara Dunbar, who was a family friend before she moved to Bloomington. A bronze plaque honoring Dunbar’s legacy also will be added to the interior of the museum, near the room housing the textile collection, already named in her honor.

Dunbar served the museum from 1975 to 1987 and is credited with transforming the museum into a professional, nationally accredited institution. She died on Aug. 11, 1995.

Dunbar is remembered by peers and friends as an organizer and self-taught museum chief who took an overcrowded, jumbled attic of community memories and brought them to light. She was the museum’s first modern-day executive director.

The museum has received a plethora of awards over the years, under the leadership of Dunbar, Greg Koos, who succeeded Dunbar after she retired in 1987 and now also is retired.

Said Koos: “What I know, I learned from her. She was self-taught but got to the point that she was a teacher of others. She really created a professional museum for the county that led to confidence by community leaders that a museum could be valuable to the community.”

With that confidence, Dunbar was able to secure funds for staffing and additional space — a push that eventually resulted in the museum’s 1991 move into the former McLean County Courthouse, where it remains today.

The museum invites the public to a rededication of the World War II memorial at 1 p.m. Nov. 5, 2022, on the east side of the Museum Square. This will be the 25th anniversary for the memorial.

Our donors also pledged to match up to $25,000 in donations from the public to be used in refurbishing other historic markers in McLean County.

More details will be coming later this summer as museum staff members are currently researching potential projects, pricing repair costs and determining implementation timelines. For more information or to donate, contact Norris Porter, director of development, at nporter@mchistory.org or by phone at 309-827-0428 ext. 104. A formal fund drive will be launched identifying specific projects in late summer.

Memorials remind us of what we are grateful for, providing a place to reckon with and be inspired by the past. They are special places to show our gratitude to the individuals that they commemorate, connecting the past, present and future.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Norris Porter is director of development for the museum.

