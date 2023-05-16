BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History has launched a new, guided-tour program called the Social Justice Walking Tour, in partnership with Not In Our Town Bloomington-Normal.

The program is available to anyone, regardless of location, through blono-social-justice-tour.org. The site allows participants to guide themselves through the Twin Cities' history of social justice and activism, according to a statement from the museum.

“Our community offers some unique stories where the national quest for equality and justice played out in our community,” said Julie Emig, executive director of the museum. “It is very eye-opening when one sees the deep efforts people made to achieve fairness within our own backyard.”

The tour is organized by topic and place, and it offers color-coded maps spanning 15 museum collections on spaces within a half-mile radius of the museum.

In addition to the self-guided tour, the museum is also welcoming people to register for a walking tour on June 1 led by Bill Kemp, museum librarian, and Mike Matejka, NIOT co-chairman.

Registration is limited to 25 people, and you can sign up at forms.gle/3R2n63oVVAdhMu1c8.

