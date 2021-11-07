McLean County Historical Society, museum safeguard local heritage

Since its inception in March 1892, the McLean County Historical Society has placed an emphasis on recording the history of the people of McLean County through papers and publications. Its earliest recorded purpose describes the discovery, collection and preservation of the history related to the people of McLean County as of paramount importance.

In the beginning, members met quarterly and shared the papers and essays that they wrote describing the experiences of the earliest inhabitants of McLean County. The goal was to record this history for the future before it was forgotten.

Today the McLean County Historical Society is doing business as the McLean County Museum of History and is housed in the fourth courthouse of McLean County. This building was built in 1903 following the great fire of 1900 that destroyed four and a half square blocks in downtown Bloomington, including significant damage to the 1868 courthouse.

In the 1997 historical society publication The Old McLean County Courthouse, author Greg Koos wrote, “The style of the Old Courthouse is American Renaissance, which was widely used on American public buildings from 1870 – 1920.” Furthermore, “The Old Courthouse was intended to evoke feelings of awe, pride, and antiquity.”

In the 21st century this building still serves as a visible icon for McLean County that is regularly used in publications and electronic media as a physical symbol for the County.

A May 1903 Pantagraph article talks of the historical society occupying its new room at the courthouse as soon as plans were in place to furnish it. Ezra M. Prince, the first secretary for the society, occupied the new room as custodian, and also operated his law practice from this location. The first official meeting in the new room was on Dec. 5, 1903. These are the roots for the beginning of the McLean County Museum of History.

This room on the third floor housed the museum until it moved to the new McBarnes Memorial Building in 1925. Mr. and Mrs. John McBarnes gave the county money to construct a facility that would house veterans organizations and the McLean County Historical Society.

A 1972 fire forced all occupants from the building, which then resulted in the society moving its collections to storage and for several years using various storefront buildings to display the county’s history. The historical society moved back to the McBarnes building in 1977.

Nancy Froelich, chairwoman of the McLean County Board, and an organized group of citizens worked in 1988 to find a new use for the Old Courthouse as county offices prepared to move to the McLean County Law an Justice Center. The County Board established a partnership with the historical society to house the museum there.

The museum opened its exhibits in 1992 as the historical society celebrated its 100th anniversary. The historical society’s first home in the building, Room 304, became the Dunbar Textile Storage area, named for former Museum Executive Director Barbara Dunbar.

Today the museum is nationally accredited with 26,000 square feet of museum space featuring seven exhibit galleries; preserving almost 20,000 objects which share the diverse stories of McLean County residents; maintaining over 2,000 linear feet of historic papers and images; and featuring more than 15,000 books on McLean County history and genealogy.

The historical society’s publications include nine volumes of transactions spanning 1899–1987 and a substantial assortment of books, pamphlets and booklets in the more recent decades. Over 50 publications feature the diverse stories of the people of McLean County.

The book collection housed at the museum includes its first publication in 1899, The War Record of McLean County. This volume contains the war history to that date and included early local history. The authors state, “The Society proposes to follow this by future volumes until a complete history of every part of the county has been published.”

"Bloomington’s C&A Shops, Our Lives Remembered," written in 1987 by Mike Matejka and Greg Koos, details the first-person accounts of 24 McLean County residents and the impact of the Chicago & Alton Railroad on their lives and the community. "WJBC’s History You Can See" was published in 1992 and details 50 of the most memorable stories shared by the authors Don Munson and Greg Koos during their popular radio series called “History You Can See.”

Koos began his work at the museum in 1977 as an archivist. For the next 40 years he studied, lectured and authored books about 19th century McLean County, focusing on social, cultural and architectural history. Koos was appointed executive director of the museum in 1988, leading the move to the Old Courthouse in 1991-92. He retired in 2016.

In retirement he has been writing his seminal 19th century narrative that conveys the texture and tenor of these earlier times. "Freedom, Land & Community: A History of McLean County Illinois 1730-1900," will be the newest publication of the McLean County Historical Society and will be available in mid-January.

In this book Koos tells the story of the diverse peoples and events of McLean County. It relates the struggle to shape the land, build communities and secure freedom as these communities knew and defined it. People whose voices have not been heard in previous works about Central Illinois are included here.

Give the gift of history this holiday season or treat yourself to some old-fashioned storytelling — “Greg Koos style.” Pre-orders are available for $53.78, which includes tax and is 10% off the retail price. Contact the museum to reserve your copy at (309) 827-0428 or purchase online at bit.ly/KoosBookFLC

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Norris Porter is director of development at the museum.

