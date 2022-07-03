McLean County farmers take on nature with ingenuity, hard work

The temperatures have been abnormally high this season and area farmers are no doubt feeling the heat in addition to being discouraged by the lack of consistent rainfall. Unfortunately, today as in the past, farmers have no control over nature’s forces, which sometimes challenge their best efforts.

Too hot, too cold, too windy, too rainy, too dry or too buggy — no matter how a farmer shuffles the cards, Mother Nature controls the game. But smart moves and innovative actions on the farmer’s part, both before and after nature wields its forces, have throughout the history of farming reduced their impact in McLean County.

Take for example how James W. Keeney, who owned an 80-acre farm in Martin Township, reacted in 1871 when thousands of tiny chinch bugs began to consume his cornfields. He knew that if left alone his crop would be decimated, but he was determined to stop the bugs using a method he had read about in a farm magazine.

Keeney got to work with a horse and plow to create a large furrow ahead of the advancing insects. On the corn side he poured a line of coal tar. The bugs traveled to the tar ridge and then turned down the furrow, dropping into one of 75 pits he had dug along the furrow. At sundown he poured strong soap suds in the pits, which killed the bugs.

After two weeks of hard labor, the use of three barrels of coal tar and the removal of 35 bushels of dead cinch bugs, the remaining insects headed to his neighbor’s field. There we hope the farmer paid attention to Keeney’s efforts and did not lose crops as a result.

Insects have always been a constant challenge for McLean County farmers. In 1937 an infestation of grasshoppers threatened to ravage the soybean fields of McLean County, but Shirley farmers Avery Adams and Harry Morgan, with the help of Lloyd Rodman, took action.

They secured to the front of Adams' truck a tank filled with 2 inches of kerosene and surrounded it with a canvas backstop. They called their contraption a “hopper dozer.”

As it was driven through the fields, it disturbed the grasshoppers, which hit the backstop and fell into the kerosene and quickly died. According to reports, Adams captured 50 bushels of grasshoppers from a single field.

Similar contraptions had been developed as early as 1874 when grasshoppers consumed Kansas crops. When word got out about the success of the farmers’ contraption, MGM sent out a camera crew to film a newsreel that was later viewed in theaters across the U.S.

Weather, too, creates challenges for farmers.

A late freeze in the early hours of May 25, 1925, severely damaged western McLean County farmers' newly emerged corn. By 7 a.m., E.D. Lawrence of Dry Grove Township was in town looking for new seed, and that afternoon he and many others were already replanting.

But Covell farmer S.C. Beeler sat back and waited, advising others to do the same. Having farmed for over 30 years, he recalled the freeze of 1895, when 40 acres of damaged new corn regrew four days later. He decided to wait and see what would happen.

That summer McLean County experienced extreme heat, but Beeler and those who followed his lead had decent crops while those who replanted had smaller yields because their re-planted corn never reached full maturity.

On Aug. 24, 1982, at least three tornadoes tore through Central Illinois, destroying buildings and causing extensive damage to thousands of acres of corn. Farmers like Bob Laudau of Anchor, who had 300 acres of flattened corn, believed they had lost much of their crop.

Wanting to maximize their harvests, Landau and his neighbors investigated options and paid about $2,850 each to purchase special “Corn Saver” heads for their combines. The heads were designed to lift flattened corn to capture more of the ears that would otherwise drop to the ground and be lost.

Landau felt he only lost about five bushels per acre because of the unit, which paid for itself in saved corn. Some of his neighbors ended up with bumper crops.

Another serious threat to farmers comes from livestock diseases.

In the winter of 1886-87 McLean County’s hog feeders faced such a serious threat. An outbreak of hog cholera resulted in many desperate farmers purchasing Dr. Sewell’s Hog Cholera Cure, which was advertised in The Pantagraph. Despite his status as a professor of chemistry at Illinois State Normal University, the claim of a “cure” was false and those with one or more hogs infected with the disease lost 90% or more of their herds.

Arrowsmith farmer George Hedrick was a successful hog farmer until the 1870s, when he lost nearly 200 to hog cholera. Afterward he decided the risk was too great and turned his focus to cattle and sheep.

The development of a vaccine in 1903 reduced the incidence of hog cholera, but unfortunately many McLean County farmers chose to spare themselves the expense and did not vaccinate their hogs. Ten years later another outbreak of hog cholera decimated most of McLean County’s swine herds, but the herds that were vaccinated were spared. Most farmers learned their lesson and thereafter vaccinated their herds.

McLean County’s European-American farmers have faced Mother Nature’s relentless forces since 1822, when the first settlers came to this area to farm (indigenous people farmed here thousands of years before that). But with resourcefulness and determination, they have in many instances overcome or improved situations that seemed insurmountable.

To learn more about these resourceful and determined individuals and the history of farming in McLean County, visit the McLean County Museum of History’s exhibit, "Challenges, Choices, & Change: Farming in the Great Corn Belt."

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Susan Hartzold is curator of the museum.

