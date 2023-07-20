NORMAL — The newest state historical marker, featured on the site of Kingsley Junior High, honors the first African American man to own a home in Normal, Simon Malone.

In a short ceremony, baking under the midday sun, the McLean County Museum of History, Illinois State Historical Society and the Town of Normal on Thursday unveiled the marker, which briefly tells Malone's story from enslavement, his fight in the Civil War and eventual homeownership.

Brian Peterson of the Normal Human Relations Commission called Malone a "great man who set forth the promise to have a family here in Normal. And what we're here is to celebrate homeownership, which is often overlooked as a power."

In prepared remarks, the history museum's executive director, Julie Emig, said the project of tracking Malone's life was akin to detective work. "We look at a variety of sources, documents, letters, interviews, maps, markers, and piece together these clues to construct an interpretation of the past," Emig said.

Because recordkeeping is not always a perfect science, there are some discrepancies in Malone's story, she said. Some of the debatable aspects are the number of children Malone had with his wife, Julia Malone, and whether Malone built the house himself or bought it.

"What is undisputed is that this was the Malone family home for decades and the first documented home (in the county) that belonged to a Black family," Emig said.

Bill Kemp, the museum's librarian, gave a brief synopsis of Malone's life.

"I cannot speak for Simon and Julia Malone. I cannot speak for their children. Nor can I speak for their descendants ... What I can attempt to do is give some context to their remarkable story," Kemp said.

Malone was born in 1842 to enslavement in Mississippi. "He was 20 years old when, in 1863, he liberated himself in the chaos of the Civil War. He would find safety and purpose behind Union lines," Kemp said.

Malone served with a heavy artillery unit in Kentucky at Fort Nelson, a training center for freedmen soldiers and a refugee camp for their families, he said.

"Simon Malone was there as a participant and as a witness," Kemp said. "These now-freed people and the Black soldiers protecting them are a core story of the Civil War — a story as fundamental as those we tell about the battlefields of Shiloh, Antietam, Gettysburg and all the rest."

It was two years after the war, in 1867, when Malone moved to Normal and married.

Kemp continued, "We must stress that the Malone story is inextricably intertwined with a Black community in Normal and how a few town leaders and others, both Black and white, introduced and worked to maintain a modicum of racial integration in Normal in the post-Civil War years."

By the 1870s, there were roughly 100 African American citizens in Normal and around a dozen school children in integrated public schools, Kemp said. He added that a handful of African American Civil War veterans had purchased property in Normal by that time.

"Integration to some extent, yes, but not racial harmony certainly, and not equality," Kemp said.

He said racial divide in homeownership, economic opportunity and social acceptance "did not begin to break down in the Twin Cities until the 1950s and 1960s."

That disparity makes the Malone's home marker all the more significant, Emig said.

"This (marker) is relevant and immediate for today (as) redlining and zoning challenges remain," Emig said.

Illinois State Historical Society board member Bob Sampson elaborated on the need to tell history accurately.

"National and state history, if rooted in erroneous or incomplete accounts of our past, ignoring past injustices, leads to repetition of those errors in the present and the future," Sampson said.

"Too often, too many people endured daily challenges because of their skin color, their gender, their religion, their ethnicities" and other differences, he said.

After the unveiling, chair of the Normal Human Relations Commission Janessa Williams said, "It's great to see the Town of Normal recognize the first African American citizens of the town."

Williams, whose family has been in the area for half a century, said, "To learn the history of somebody that was here in the 1800s was just absolutely amazing."

Peterson, her fellow commission member, said the significance of homeownership cannot be overlooked.

"To celebrate that on this day as a man of color, I am humbled because this man (Simon Malone) came before me. And now I am here with my family. We are home owners," he said.

The importance of the marker's placement was not lost on Peterson either.

"It's wonderful that (McLean County) Unit 5 has a junior high right here. So when they return back this fall they can even tell them the story (of Simon Malone)," he said.

"If you speak of people and you speak of the positives, and some of the negatives in our history, you allow those people to still stay relevant and still have that essence — a presence."