BLOOMINGTON — The newest Illinois State Historical Marker honors the legacy and contributions that Bloomington-Normal had to the circus, especially the flying trapeze.

The marker sits at 200 E. Washington St. in downtown Bloomington, the site of a former YMCA gym where aerialists and trapeze performers trained from the 1900s to 1950s.

In a small ceremony Saturday afternoon, the marker was unveiled by the McLean County Museum of History with support from Milner Library at Illinois State University, the Illinois State Historical Society and Bloomington Stars Take Flight, an organization that's also seeking to put a public statue at the site.

Maureen Brunsdale, special collections librarian at Milner Library, oversees the Circus & Allied Arts Collection.

"As librarian of one of the greatest circus collections at Illinois State University, I stand in this spot in awe. ... Here, at the Y, so many people learned how to take flight on the trapeze," she said in prepared remarks on Saturday.

Brunsdale said she hoped the marker would help Bloomington-Normal residents "embrace our circus past."

Citing Robert Lewis Taylor's 1956 book "Center Ring," Brunsdale hammered home Bloomington's significance to the circus.

"'With the possible exception of Sarasota, Florida, Bloomington — Bloomington," she emphasized, "has contributed as much to the glamour of circuses as any other town in the world.

"That's a 'mic-drop' moment," Brunsdale said.

Julie Emig, executive director of the McLean County Museum of History, said the YMCA, which stood from 1908 to 1972 at the present-day parking lot, started with a fund drive in 1906.

Project leaders had just 30 days to raise $100,000, she said.

On the final day of the fundraiser, Emig said thousands of people gathered on the lawn of what was then the McLean County Courthouse, now the history museum.

They kept tally on a large blackboard and counted down the minutes, she said.

"It seemed that the campaign might fall short at $99,112. But at the last minute, a pledge of $1,000 sent them over the top," she said. That final donation came from a "well-known and respected agriculturist from Normal," Emig said, one Samuel Noble King.

Later, when the cornerstone for the new building was set in 1907, then-U.S. Vice President Charles Fairbanks attended and spoke, Emig said.

She quoted him, saying, "'We must promote to the utmost the cause of education, making education as free as the air to all the children of the community. We must also give encouragement and support all those things that promote physical and moral health of the entire neighborhood.'"

Emig said that community relationship from the turn of the century was familiar.

"It struck me that over 100 years ago, residents in Bloomington were feeling that familiar tension between the development of infrastructure, bricks and mortar, and the development of community — a place worthy of its people. Soul and stone intertwined," she said.

"While the building is gone," Emig said, "the memories of the circus and the performers who trained here live on through the engraving of this marker."

After the unveiling, Brunsdale said, "The marker, I think, really relates the gravitas — gives significance that word of mouth doesn't have."

She added that Bloomington-Normal's history is richer and more varied than most people know.

"We're multi-faceted," she said. "We're not just Steak 'n Shake, Beer Nuts and Country Financial. We've got the arts here as well."

And while some in Central Illinois may not realize that, there are others around the world who do.

"The first time I went to Sarasota, Florida, people went, 'Oh my god, you're from Bloomington? Bloomington, Illinois? Do you know what that means? Is the barn still there? The Wards, they were there?'" she said, referring to a famous trapeze family and the practice facility they built. (The practice facility on Emerson Street was torn down in the 1960s, according to Milner Library.)

"Then I would come back to Bloomington and start talking to people who have been here a long time and they didn't really know. They lost that history. I would hope that this plays a small part in bringing pride to the community for our circus past."