Macon County museum plans talk on Lincoln, Illinois State University

DECATUR — The Macon County History Museum will host a program on two Central Illinois topics at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The event is free and will last about an hour.

Tom Emery, a historical researcher from Carlinville, will spend part of the hour discussing his 2020 work, "Abraham Lincoln and the Heritage of Illinois State University." He will use the rest of the time to talk about Enoch Gastman, a figure in the early educational history of Decatur.

Gastman, the first student in the history of Illinois State University, spent 47 years as a teacher and principal in Decatur and was revered locally and across the state and nation, Emery explained in a news release. He will cover many aspects of Gastman’s professional and personal life, highlighting the challenges Gastman had to overcome.

Next, Emery's 288-page book details how Lincoln served as attorney to the state Board of Education, which oversaw ISU in its earliest days, and how he wrote the guaranty to secure funding for the university. In doing so, Lincoln ensured the university would be located in Bloomington-Normal.

Many of the early financial backers of ISU were Lincoln’s allies and friends in Bloomington-Normal, the news release continued. Lincoln was close to some of the early ISU faculty as well as several members of the early boards of education.

Emery collaborated with Carl Kasten, a 1966 ISU graduate and former chair of the university’s board of trustees, who conceived the project. Kasten is expected to be in attendance with Emery at the discussion.

The Macon County History Museum is at 5580 N. Fork Road in Decatur. For more information, call 217-422-4919 or email info@mchsdecatur.org.