Lost: Family's heirloom rocking chair, accidentally donated in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Family heirlooms can usually range from pieces of jewelry, antique clocks or letters and diaries handed down from generation to generation.
For Bobbi Joseph and her family, it was a children's rocking chair that was given to Joseph's father when he was a child in the 1920s and later passed down. After the chair was mistakenly donated to a Bloomington thrift store, the family is appealing for help to find what is, to them, a priceless relic.
“Every grandchild of my grandparents sat in it at some point in time, and every child and grandchild of my parents also sat in that rocking chair,” said Evelyn Jacobucci, Joseph's daughter, who approached The Pantagraph for help. “I even remember as a little girl seeing it in the living room of our house and sitting it.”
Jacobucci said the rocking chair was lost when her sister, Julie Bergmann, was in the process of moving from Bloomington to Normal after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. It was donated with a pile of items to the Goodwill in Bloomington, 302 Landmark Dr., back in April 2021.
The family did not realize the chair had been lost until early that summer, but since then they have been reaching out to friends and family members still in the area and sharing social media posts to get the word out, Jacobucci said.
“It’s my sister’s, and we don’t have very much longer left with her either,” she said. “It’s something for her grandchildren to have one day from her, because she won’t live long enough to see her grandchildren.”
Joseph, who lives in Colorado, said the seat on the chair was reupholstered a couple of times, most recently with a pink floral fabric. The chair itself is a smaller child-sized rocking chair, stained in honey oak, with flat bars on the backrest.
There is also an entire family history written on the bottom of the chair including the names Robert, Roberta, Julie and Katherine, Joseph said.
Jacobucci said her parents are planning a trip to the area in June and are willing to reimburse the cost of what was paid at the Goodwill. Anyone with information or knowledge of the chair can reach Jacobucci at (303) 246-3746 or by email ejb2003@live.com.
