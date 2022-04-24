Livingstons made name, home in Bloomington’s German Jewish community

The German Revolution of 1848 motivated many living in the German states (Germany did not become a single country until 1870) to immigrate to the United States. There was an especially strong incentive for German Jews, who experienced radical anti-Semitism. Those who made the bold move to leave their homeland hoped that life would be better in America. After what was often an uncomfortable and sometime frightening journey by ship across the Atlantic, many of them settled in the Midwest, including a number of individuals and families who made Bloomington their new home.

One of those individuals was Hannah Eliel, then 9 years old, who boarded the sailing ship Clobus in 1860 with her teenage sisters Betty and Caroline. They left their parents behind and headed to New York where their brother would meet them.

The journey was expected to take two to seven weeks, but after 12 weeks the girls were quite concerned. They still had not reached New York where their brother was waiting for them and were quite frightened. On several occasions they had overheard anti-Jewish talk among passengers on the ship. Years later Hannah would recall the events on the ship and describe the terror they experienced one fateful morning.

“Loud voices, moaning and screams from all directions roused us ... something terrible had happened... The passengers were on deck, crazed by the knowledge that our ship was on fire ... no one that has not witnessed such a catastrophe can imagine or believe that men and women, before always quiet and sensible, could at such a time become quite crazed, almost inhuman ...

"Help had to come, or we would soon be victims to the flames or the terrific ocean ... At last a freighter was sighted. With what joy we beheld the ship coming toward us.”

Hannah and her sisters survived and were reunited with their brother, who took them to their new home in LaPorte, Indiana. There, surrounded by others who like them were Jewish, Hannah’s fears of the future faded. She grew up in LaPorte where she could comfortably practice her Jewish faith. In addition, LaPorte’s Jewish temple provided her with opportunities to meet visiting friends and family from other communities.

This included Bloomington, Illinois, resident Aaron Livingston, who sometimes visited his cousins in LaPorte. When they met, Hannah was naturally attracted to this handsome German visitor who also was a successful businessman. Aaron had emigrated from Germany in 1855 and settled in Bloomington after serving in the Union Army during the U.S. Civil War.

In Bloomington he worked for Samuel and Aaron Livingston, cousins who helped him and his brother Resiel learn to be good businessmen and get a start as merchants. Aaron and Resiel then purchased a dry goods store and began their successful careers as merchants and as prominent members of Bloomington’s Jewish community.

Hannah and Aaron were married in 1868 and made a home at 532 W. Grove St. where they began to raise their family. Aaron’s business success enabled him to build a fine new home for Hannah and their growing family. In 1880 they moved into a grand new home at 210/212 E. Jefferson St. There Hannah managed the household and raised their four children.

Hannah was also deeply involved in charity work in the community. She played an important role in the planning of annual fundraising events such as the Annual Hebrew Charity Ball. As a member of Bloomington’s Jewish temple, Hannah helped to organize the Moses Montefiore Temple Sisterhood— a group that planned and implemented homemaking activities to be used toward the construction of the temple and later to support the temple’s religious school.

And, like so many others in Bloomington’s German community, Hannah and her husband were members of the Turnverein. Housed in Turner Hall, the club was the cultural hub of Bloomington’s large and influential German community. It provided an outlet for athletic, musical, and theatrical expression as well as a welcome environment for social activities.

Organized in 1855, the club restricted membership to the German-born and their children but was otherwise an inclusive group. Membership included Protestants, Catholics, Jews and atheists of the working, middle, and upper classes.

A large collection of archival materials and objects associated with Bloomington’s Jewish community are preserved at the McLean County Museum of History. These resources are available to anyone interested in learning more about our historic and still-thriving Jewish community.

In addition, a selection of items can be seen on display in the Museum’s exhibit, "Challenges, Choices, & Change: Making a Home," including clothing and jewelry that belonged to Hannah Eliel Livingston, as well as objects associated with Bloomington’s Turnverein Club.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Susan Hartzold is the museum's curator of collections & exhibits.