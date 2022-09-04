Legion established burial site for WWI vets at Bloomington's Park Hill Cemetery

At Park Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum, the Louis E. Davis Post 56 of the American Legion in Bloomington has such a designated section for the burial of members of their organization. This section was created out of a need and desire for a specific burial plot for veterans of the Great War (today known as World War I).

In early 1919 McLean County acquired a plot containing 96 lots in Park Hill Cemetery for the express purpose of burying indigent soldiers and sailors of the war.

Immediately after the purchase, the privately founded Bloomington Cemetery Association filed notice with the county clerk that it was “an unlawful exercise of authority by the County to purchase a burial tract or tracts in Park Hill.” Furthermore, the association asserted that because it “tenders to the County of McLean free of charge all the space needed to bury indigent soldiers of the current war,” it also is a waste of taxpayer money for a new plot to be created at Park Hill.

Thus, a restraining order was issued against the county clerk and treasurer to stop payment for the soldiers’ plot at Park Hill.

In 1922, after a three-year legal battle, the members of Post 56 brought a proposal to the Bloomington City Commission that their organization would instead purchase a tract of land at Park Hill so their fallen comrades would have a permanent final resting place. Once the commission approved, Post 56 began a fundraising campaign to raise the $2,400 (about $42,000 in 2022 dollars) needed to purchase the land.

Post 56 held fundraising events and placed ads in The Pantagraph encouraging citizens to send in $1 or more (if they could) to help. One such ad pointed out that “soldiers of other wars have a burial place in Bloomington, even paupers have a place, but there is really not a place for World War soldiers to be buried.”

Donations began pouring in, including from people who lived outside McLean County. A contributor from Atlanta, Illinois, Mrs. C.B. Smith, stated that her “little donation” of $1 was willingly given “for the resting place of those who died [so] that others in freedom may live.”

By February 1923, Post 56 raised half of the necessary funds to purchase the plot. A contract was signed between the post and cemetery for the immediate possession of the burial plot.

This tract had 303 burial lots in it, plus additional space for a monument to be erected.

However, this was not the same plot of land the county initially attempted to purchase. This section of land was on the southeast side of the cemetery instead (where Morris Avenue runs).

That meant the five World War I veterans who were buried in the county plot during the dispute would need to be disinterred and reinterred in Post 56’s plot.

The post’s agreement with the Park Hill Cemetery Association stated that the cemetery would extend a driveway to the site, add landscaping and provide perpetual care (meaning the cemetery would provide maintenance for the grounds and monuments in the plot).

The post was given the right to determine who would be allowed to be buried in the plot.

Post 56 continued to hold fundraisers and sold poppies made by disabled veterans to pay off the remaining balance for the burial plot and raise additional funds for the erection of a soldiers’ monument at the site.

By 1926, plans were underway for the creation of the soldiers’ monument. The following year, a committee to create the plans for the memorial was formed.

The committee conferred with famed sculptor Lorado Taft of Chicago. Taft also designed and created the Trotter Memorial Fountain at Withers Park. A representative of Taft’s studio and expert in creating soldier memorials, Otis Johnson, came to Bloomington in February 1928 to confer with the monument committee about the design.

Spencer Ewing, a founder of the cemetery and the president of its association, helped procure the services of Taft’s studio to design the monument at Park Hill.

Once the design was accepted, the architectural firm of the Associates of Arthur L. Pillsbury in Bloomington was contracted to create the plans and specifications for the memorial.

J. L. Simmons Co. was awarded the contract to construct the monument for a cost of $4,530 (about $80,000 in 2022 dollars).

The accepted Art Deco design would be made of concrete and sandstone, decorated with bronze plaques, have a raised platform reached by a series of steps, and a flagpole. The monument would face south, allowing it to be highly visible from the “hard road” (Morris Avenue) as people passed by.

Construction on the monument began in the summer of 1928 and was completed by October that same year. A time capsule was placed in the cornerstone, which contained a list of the present officers and names of the executive and monument committees of Post 56, and a copy of the resolution authorizing the construction of the monument.

The monument’s dedication took place on Nov. 11, Armistice Day (today Veterans Day). The 7:15 p.m. dedication ceremony followed a twilight parade of all military organizations, which began at the American Legion state headquarters in the McBarnes Memorial Building in downtown Bloomington and ended at Park Hill Cemetery.

An estimated crowd of 3,000 people attended the ceremony at Park Hill. Veterans of three wars (Civil, Spanish-American and World War I) participated in the day’s activities.

In May 1965, an additional 200 plots were purchased to expand the plot. Any member of Post 56 in good standing is eligible for burial in the plot. A member can request a lot in the burial plot free of charge (though any additional funerary and burial costs are to be paid by the member).

In more recent years, spouses of Post 56 members were allowed to be buried with their member spouse in the plot (for a cost of the lot, plus any additional funerary costs).

“This monument is to honor the men who gave their lives for our country,” stated Dr. Charles Durden of the First Baptist Church in Bloomington at the dedication ceremony.

He asserted that the monument was much more than that. It also serves as a reminder.

“It is a proof that we do not forget, that we have not forgotten the boys … who gave their lives to bring peace to this world … that they live on in memory and in influence, shaping the future course of our nation with the effect of their supreme sacrifice.”