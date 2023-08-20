William (Bill) P. LaBounty has an eager curiosity about history, people, and place; and how we can use technology to preserve both. His love for learning and sharing with others informs his approach to life, and has created a lasting legacy in the form of prints, photographs, and first-rate historical documentation materials.

LaBounty was born in 1930 at St. Joseph’s Hospital and spent his formative years in Bloomington. He attended Washington Junior High, Bloomington High School, and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan in 1952.

After graduation, LaBounty enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, training as a bombardier and photo navigator on a B-29. He had a successful military career and was promoted to squadron officer while deployed in Japan in 1955. That same year he married his wife Loretta and had their first child, Larry (also known as Lars).

In 1956, he left Japan with his wife and child, heading back to Bloomington to begin working at the family business, Stappenbeck Bookbindery. LaBounty’s maternal grandfather, William H. Stappenbeck, founded the business in 1926. Located at 114 S. Main St., the book bindery is where he first learned typesetting.

Part of a print artisan dynasty in McLean County, Bill’s father, Perry LaBounty, also had a long and successful career in the paper business. Perry worked for The Pantagraph for over 30 years and was named its international advertising manager.

Bill LaBounty continued the family tradition and worked at the book bindery until 1970, when he was hired by ISU Printing Services, eventually becoming its director in 1971. He spent the rest of his professional career there, retiring in 1993 after a 23-year tenure. Upon retirement, he said of his future, “I will be doing some genealogy work.”

This turned out to be quite an understatement.

LaBounty volunteered with the McLean County Genealogical Society and the McLean County Museum of History for over two decades, sharing his time and talents with both organizations. He worked sedulously on projects, accumulating over 10,000 hours, creating a wealth of archival materials, and sharing his love for printing, photography, family and history with anyone interested.

LaBounty’s projects were numerous and spanned many generations and topics. He created a list of 5,540 farmland owners as they appeared on J.L. Spaulding’s 1866 map of McLean County, compiled it as an index, and published it. This task was tedious, but it is now an invaluable resource to researchers.

In 1996, LaBounty and the Genealogy Society created a seven-volume, 880-page set of 11,600 records containing the names of all McLean County residents naturalized as U.S. citizens from 1853-1955. LaBounty used his computer and publishing knowledge to produce the county's complete naturalization abstracts.

In another notable publishing project, LaBounty edited the "Civil War Diaries" of James W. Jessee, an enlisted soldier in the Eighth Regiment of the Illinois Volunteer Infantry. LaBounty knew the importance of publishing the diaries, citing it would make "a good genealogical reference."

An archival match made in heaven, LaBounty and retired WBJC radio personality Don Munson embarked on a project together. Published in 2001 by the McLean County Historical Society, "It has Begun! The Pantagraph Reports the Civil War" resulted from hundreds of hours of work by the dream team.

They gleaned through 1,500 Pantagraph articles, primarily collected and donated to the museum by Edward J. Lewis, a Civil War captain and former Pantagraph editor, to form the basis of the book. After narrowing it down to about 650 articles, LaBounty used his publishing software to compile the book. The publication coincided with the museum's Civil War exhibit.

The highlight of Bill's extensive volunteer career, however, was publishing the "McLean County Combined Indexed Atlases." Working with the Genealogical Society, the museum, and an army of volunteers, LaBounty compiled portions of five area map books covering McLean County from 1856-1914 into one book. The work for LaBounty, who was 76 at the time, was reminiscent of his Air Force map-making days.

The individual, original illustrated plat books tell the story of McLean County in the 1800s, but they were beginning to fade, fall apart, and become inaccessible to the public. He copied each page in color and indexed each plat map with the help of other volunteers.

The resulting book is 373 11-x-14-inch pages and weighs 4 pounds. It took an estimated 2,000 hours to compile and index every name from the county from all five atlases. The book blends genealogy, history, art, and craftsmanship to create an accessible, lasting record and resource of information. That information was previously inaccessible to most people.

Bill Kemp, Museum Librarian, says of LaBounty’s magnum opus, “There is not a week that goes by that we don’t use the Combined Index Atlases in the research library.”

These plat books imbue everything corresponding to LaBounty's life as an artisan. The wonderfully created tomes illustrate the practicality of place, people, and pride in family with an emphasis on detail and color. His publication: "McLean County Combined Indexed Atlases 1856-1914," is a work of art.

This project is one of Bill's proudest moments. He often stopped by staff offices to show off his progress and had the complete collection of color digitized plat maps on his cellphone. Using his own desktop publishing equipment over two decades, LaBounty managed most museum printing projects, including the layout and design of Bill Kemp's book, "Pages from Our Past." LaBounty's scanning services were also crucial to designing exhibits, publication layouts, and playbills in the early days of modern technology.

LaBounty was honored by the museum in 2012 for his dedication and contributions to the museum, and received the Illinois Association of Museums Volunteer of the Year Award in 2003. He embodies the mission of the museum to preserve, educate, and collaborate in sharing the diverse stories of the people in McLean County. A valued friend and a great collaborator, the museum salutes Bill LaBounty for his dedication.

