‘King of the Old Castle’: Harris a beloved custodian at Illinois State Normal University's Cook Hall

When many people look back on their collegiate careers, they may remember a professor or a coach who had a profound impact on their lives. For many students at Illinois State Normal University (today Illinois State University), that person was Carter Harris, who worked at ISNU for 48 years as a laborer and custodian and was revered by students and faculty alike.

“Carter” (as he was known to students) considered the university, its students and faculty as home and family. Since coming to the university in 1892, he felt “blessed with a job among the best people in the world” and saw no other place that he wanted to be more than his dear ISNU.

Carter was born on April 15, 1856, on a small plantation in Red Bank, Miss. His mother was enslaved and his father was the slave holder. Carter identified as having Black, white and Indigenous ancestry. He often recalled memories of being a small child during the Civil War and seeing long lines of Union soldiers pass by the plantation.

Carter spent time in Missouri, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. He put himself through school by trading labor for education. While in Nashville, Tenn., he worked for a law firm. Part of his pay there was being able to take classes at Fisk University, a historically Black university founded in 1866 for free and formerly enslaved Black men. Carter gained sufficient education to obtain a teaching position in a rural school near Memphis, Tenn.

After he left teaching, Carter became involved with campaigning for Republican candidates and worked in several government positions, including postmaster in Memphis and later a revenue collector in western Tennessee. By the time Carter took the job at ISNU, he had also worked in the grocery business, as a tobacco tester, carpenter, painter, paper hanger, and church lecturer.

It is not exactly known when Carter came to Normal, but it is clear that he was living in McLean County by Nov. 24, 1889, when he married Ida Tait Johnson at the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Bloomington.

Carter began working at ISNU in 1892. At the time, he had been working as a laborer and assisting his wife with catering — which often took them to serve at gatherings in the Old Main building at ISNU. That’s how Carter met the university’s then president, John W. Cook. Cook offered Carter a job as an assistant to the university janitor in Old Main, which he accepted.

By 1897, Carter was made the custodian of the new Gymnasium (known today as Cook Hall) because of the excellent work. Nicknamed the “Old Castle” because of its design, the building was still under construction at the time Carter began working there. (It was one of five “Altgeld Castles” erected at state universities in Illinois, so named for former Illinois Gov. John Peter Altgeld.) Carter also continued to do catering jobs with his wife, in addition to his janitorial duties.

ISNU had only about 600 students when Carter began his career there, so it was the kind of situation where everyone knew just about everyone else. Carter spent long hours in Cook Hall, keeping it clean and making sure the heat worked.

He had an office in the basement of the building, and it was there that he acted in his role as unofficial “dean of men,” advising students and, when necessary, correcting their behavior. He often said that a student new to campus would look him up and say that his father had been under his tutelage and remembered him as being rather strict.

Carter did many things not ordinarily associated with being a custodian. During dances in Cook Hall, he acted as a chaperone and, on occasion, a bouncer who was on the lookout for “illegal Bloomington boys.”

Students, faculty and staff alike were endeared to Carter. Upon the death of Ida in 1916, employees “united and furnished a beautiful floral offering in the form of a broken wheel for her funeral.” And in April 1923, when Carter began to suffer from kidney troubles, his friends on campus placed a box near his office to collect contributions toward some flowers for him. Enough money was raised to purchase two dozen daffodils that were sent to his home at 202 W. Locust St., Normal, while he convalesced.

Carter was an ardent supporter of athletics on campus. He consoled losing basketball teams and their student backers and rejoiced with winning Redbirds and their loyal supporters.

Carter was especially bitter when ISNU President David Felmley abolished football for several years starting in 1909 and “always attributed the long losing streak that plagued the university after the game was re-established in 1912.”

His passion for sports never waned, even when the construction of McCormick Gymnasium in 1925 removed college basketball games from his domain in Cook Hall. Carter attended all basketball and football games until he was physically unable to during the last year of his life.

As a mark of his “super fandom” for athletics, in 1933 Carter donated a silver trophy to be given to the player voted most valuable by his teammates at the end of each football season. Known as the “Carter Harris Award,” trophy would be inscribed with the name of each winner, who got to keep the trophy until a new recipient was selected the following season.

The first recipient of the trophy was blocker Paul Custer, who was later killed in action in New Guinea during World War II in 1943.

Carter himself proudly presented the trophy to the winner each season for the duration of his life, and the award has been given annually since 1933 (with the exception of the 2020 season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic).

Unfortunately, it is not known what happened to the physical trophy, but in more recent years the winners’ names are recognized on a plaque displayed in ISU's Kaufman Football Building.

After working for the university for 48 years, Carter Harris retired in 1940 at the age of 84. But that did not stop him making daily visits to “his castle.” He could still be seen greeting and speaking to all students as they went to and from class each day.

And Carter continued to help students after his death in 1944. In his estate, Carter included a provision that eventually bequeathed $2,243.95 (about $24,000 today) to the University Foundation, which provides loans to students in need. He was able to leave this fund thanks to his weekly deposits of $10 to $25 in the Normal Citizen’s Savings and Loan Building Association, of which he was a 25-year stockholder and director.

In 1965, ISU dedicated its new maintenance center, the Carter Harris Physical Plant, in honor of all that Carter had done for the university and his dedication to the school and its students.

