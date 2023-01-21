Jack & Jill chapter recounts Black history at McLean County museum

BLOOMINGTON — The experiences and accolades of Black people in McLean County and in the national Jack and Jill of America nonprofit were retold Saturday afternoon to a crowd of all ages at the McLean County Museum of History.

In her introductory address for around 84 people, Bloomington-Normal Jack and Jill Chapter President Shomari Caffey said their organization has child members from 2-19 years old, and they’re dedicated to nurturing then into future African American leaders. That will be done by strengthening them with leadership development, volunteering, philanthropy and civic duty, said Caffey.

The Jack and Jill Foundation is the philanthropic arm of their organization, she continued, and is tasked with addressing issues affecting Black families. Caffey said the foundation funds services and programs that form a foundation for children to thrive. They look at their organization as not just a charity, “but also an investment into our children.”

One meaningful impact rendered by the Jack and Jill Twin Cities chapter and elsewhere in the country, Caffey noted, was the Jack and Jill Swims program, which works to prevent Black children from drowning. The next Swims date is planned for April.

Caffey also presented a $100 donation check to the museum for its support to the chapter.

Chapter member Dekesa Piña served as the event chair, and recognized they were celebrating the 85th anniversary of Jack and Jill of America’s founding. She instructed attendees to form groups that would cycle around several museum exhibits where chapter members would narrate their stories. They were also given quiz sheets to search museum exhibits for facts as part of a historical scavenger hunt.

Jeffrey Woodard, the museum’s director of marketing and community relations, told attendees they would see and hear examples of how Black people came to Bloomington-Normal, established themselves, took pride, became entrepreneurs, and struggled for civil rights.

From the judge’s side of the rail in the former courtroom, he told those present that “when you walk into the room and you face adversity, you stand up straight.”

Woodard then asked everyone to stand and put their hands in the air; he said it symbolizes them striving for their best. He then asked them all, especially young people in the audience, to stand on their toes.

“We want to take it that much higher,” he said.

Trials, tribulations and excellence

Narrating one exhibit was Erica Lockett, who spoke about several notable families involved with Jack and Jill, like actor Sterling K. Brown; she said his wife is a member. Lockett said Brown was the first Black person to receive a 2018 Golden Globes Award for best actor in a TV drama; he also portrayed the father of the antagonist in the 2018 "Black Panther" movie.

Another JJ family she noted was that of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and George Floyd, and those affected by the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.

“It’s unfortunate we have to go down that list,” she said, also noting Crump has been referred to as “Black America’s attorney general.”

Jade Lamar-Hursey narrated another exhibit, recapping the founding of JJ. She said between 1910 and 1940, many Black people had to relocate from southern states to the north because of laws that prevented them from making enough money to get by, but some stayed. Lamar-Hursey said family reunions started being held in Brooklyn, New York. During one reunion, she said Louise Truitt Dench realized the importance of children being able to reconnect with their families.

Then, in 1938, Marion Turner Stubbs Thomas, a Black concert pianist, invited 20 other Black mothers to meet with her in Philadelphia. There, Lamar-Hursey said, she envisioned a social club that would connect her children with others from Black local families at a time when opportunities were limited.

Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP branch and local JJ member, was another narrator. She spoke about how segregation policies were not reversed until 1963 in the city of Birmingham, Alabama.

She detailed how in September of that year, white people violently resisted racial integration by bombing the 16th Street Baptist Church. Among the four Black girls killed, she said, was JJ member Carole Robertson — a straight-A student, Girl Scout and member of a marching band — and it took decades to bring her killers to justice.

That fact that left an impression on Nina Harden, 13. She also said she appreciated learning about how Jack and Jill has been going on for a long time.

With her was her friend Piper Lidell, 13, who said the Robertson story was interesting. She said she’d heard the story before, but never the connection to Jack and Jill.

Caffey told The Pantagraph that Saturday was their first time holding a “Black Excellence Through the Years” event. She said the chapter’s aim and goal is to partner with as many community organizations as possible.

“We’re looking to make our footprint in McLean County, she said.

GET INVOLVED To keep updated on the Bloomington-Normal Jack and Jill chapter and their future events, follow them on Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/JJBN01.

