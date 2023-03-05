BLOOMINGTON — Baseball got its start at Illinois Wesleyan University in 1869, and IWU won its first game 22-10 in a five-inning contest against Illinois State Normal University.

Oratory was the most popular form of competition in that era but interest in baseball grew from an informal club sport to one of the athletic programs in the newly organized college conference of the early 1900s.

A photo in this pre-conference era includes the only Black player known to have participated in IWU baseball for the next 80 years.

In April 1930, IWU’s baseball team added spring training to its schedule and went to Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois, and Washington University, St. Louis.

These games provided teams with a chance to develop skills ahead of the regular season and served as recruitment opportunities. Pre-season match-ups became significant at IWU for another reason as the national movement for racial equality grew in prominence.

Students at IWU first protested racial discrimination in 1947. IWU’s student newspaper, The Argus, reported that when owners of the Pilgrim Restaurant in Normal failed to change their policy to allow Black customers, IWU and ISNU students joined together to picket the business.

An unplanned protest took place in 1949 when a group of women from an IWU dorm decided to celebrate the end of their senior year at a downtown Bloomington restaurant. The owner told them they would not be seated unless the two Black women with them left. The group refused to leave and were ultimately served, but they were advised not to return.

Spring 1949 also was the baseball team’s first pre-season game at racially integrated Keesler Field in Biloxi, Mississippi.

IWU baseball teams continued travelling to Keesler, other military installations and college campuses for pre-season games well into the 1960s. The goals of spring training remained focused on team development and recruitment even as pressure mounted outside the athletics department to make a stand for racial equity.

IWU’s board of trustees released “A Public Statement of Policy” in May 1955 that, among other things, affirmed the university’s intention to “offer such education to all qualified students, regardless of race, color or creed.” This statement came 88 years after the board’s first vote to approve a faculty resolution and admit “an American citizen of African descent” in 1867.

The cause for reiterating the admissions policy at this time is unknown. This was the year that the Montgomery Bus Boycott began, though, so it is not difficult to imagine how topics in the larger world could influence actions inside what is frequently referred to as the “Wesleyan Bubble,” a reference to the perceived sheltered qualities of IWU student life.

A question about “colored players on our baseball trips and on other sports teams” was raised in the December 1956 faculty meeting and the board established a faculty committee on athletic polices. The committee proposed that IWU athletes “shall be determined solely by 1) ability to maintain a sufficiently high grade average; … and 2) demonstration of sufficient skill, cooperative spirit and other desirable qualities of sportsmanship as adjudged by the coaching staff.”

Regarding the schedule, the committee stated: “If prior to a contest any rule, regulation, or practice of a competing institution indicates discrimination against one or more members of an athletic team of Illinois Wesleyan University the game will not be played.”

The faculty reaffirmed the eligibility criteria two years later and added that IWU would “schedule contests only with those institutions which have athletic eligibility requirements essentially the same as our own ….”

Of course, agreed upon policies don’t always translate into actions. A February 5, 1965, Argus article implies that the southern trips to segregated schools continued “because we at present have no Negro on the baseball team ….”

That statement is affirmed in a quote attributed to coach Jack Horenberger in the following week’s paper. Horenberger “agreed ‘in principle to the recommendation’” and added “that the present policy has never been fully invoked due to the fact that ‘he (sic) has never had a Negro come out for baseball.’”

The same article mentions a new proposal that would prohibit IWU from scheduling games with segregated schools regardless of the presence of an IWU athlete who is Black.

This proposal came to the faculty from a new group, the Human Relations Committee, in March 1965. Citing an announcement made the previous month by Horenberger, they proposed “that I.W.U. arrange its athletic schedule in the future with schools willing to accept racially-integrated teams, both in play and in accommodations.”

The faculty approved the motion.

The minutes summarized President Lloyd Bertholf’s beliefs that “the faculty has gone on record in support of the 1958 Statement on Athletic Policy. It is the intent of this present action that the 1958 Statement shall truly be practiced henceforth.” Meaning that, IWU ultimately affirmed a policy on academic- and performance-based eligibility without explicitly making a statement on race.

There are differing accounts about the policy’s enforcement after that. The prevailing idea is the one stated by Horenberger that Black students weren’t on the baseball team. A potential reason for this was later noted by sociology professor Emily Dale, who asserted in a 1985 Argus interview that the campus climate in the 1960s wasn’t welcoming to Black students overall.

1959 alumnus Luther Bedford, a track and three-time football letterman, shared his experiences, including examples of discrimination he experienced as a Black student, in a 1999 interview with IWU staff member Yvonne Jones for the Minority Alumni Network.

Bedford intended to play football and basketball at IWU until he learned from a faculty member that it might negatively impact the basketball team’s schedule at other schools. When pressed by Horenberger for a reason he decided not to play basketball, Bedford didn’t share his real reason and instead claimed a busy schedule.

In contrast, Bedford recalled another Black athlete who was interested in playing baseball but was discouraged from doing so by Horenberger because of the spring training trips to the South.

Bedford later gained acclaim as a high school basketball coach in Chicago.

Black students began competing in IWU football in 1909, and in basketball and track in the mid-1940s. Class of 1967 member Eldridge “Skip” Gilbert recalled a time when track teammates cautioned him to duck down in their bus during their travels through "sundown" towns in Central Illinois.

It’s not possible to say how many student athletes either implicitly or explicitly received the message that they were not welcome to compete, but it isn’t until the 1976-77 season that a baseball team photo includes a Black baseball player: James W. Shaw Jr., class of 1982.

