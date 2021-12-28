Illinois State Museum collecting Route 66 items

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Museum is collecting items related to Route 66 for an upcoming exhibit.

The year 2026 is the 100th anniversary of the "Mother Road," which stretched from Chicago through Central Illinois and onto Santa Monica, California.

The museum is seeking objects that illuminate Route 66's history and legacy.

Bob Waldmire's family has donated a collection of his art and personal belongings. Waldmire traveled on Route 66 creating and selling art and postcards during the 1970s-1990s. In 1985, he bought a 1972 Volkswagen camper van that he lived out of in Arizona; the van eventually inspired the character Fillmore in the Disney-Pixar movie "Cars."

Learn more about donating at bit.ly/ISMRoute66.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

