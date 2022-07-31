Illinois Shakespeare Festival turns 45 at Illinois State University

“But then there was a star danced, and under that was I born.”

Under the stars on a warm July night in 1978, tucked away on the old tennis court of Illinois State University's historic Ewing Manor, the Illinois Shakespeare Festival took the stage. The audience, seated on folding chairs in a temporary auditorium, watched the first production of what would become one of the nation’s premier Shakespeare festivals.

By 2022 and its 45th season, the festival has become an integral part of the Central Illinois entertainment scene and a beloved summertime tradition.

ISU is no stranger to Shakespeare. As early as the university's founding in 1857, students performed and recited Shakespeare plays, poems and sonnets as part of the university’s literary societies. Theater education developed as a program within the speech department, and students used the Bard's words in classrooms and on stage.

The College of Fine Arts was formed in 1969, and the theater department was officially created in 1970 out of the theater education major.

The idea for the Illinois Shakespeare Festival began early in founder Cal Pritner’s tenure at ISU. Soon after he arrived at ISU in 1966, Pritner regularly visited Ewing Manor, then a museum, giving tours and talking about how the grounds of the former estate in Bloomington would make a perfect site for a Shakespeare festival.

Launching the festival was no easy task but Pritner found a partner in Don LaCasse when he arrived at ISU in 1973. With support from College of Fine Arts Dean Charles Bolen and department faculty, Pritner persuaded Tom Jacob, president of the ISU Foundation, to provide financial backing.

In its first season, the festival hosted several actors who went on to become highly sought-after performers. Familiar names such as Gary Cole ("Veep," "Office Space," "The West Wing"), William Petersen ("CSI," "To Live and Die in L.A.," "The Contender"), Tom Irwin ("My So-Called Life," "Saving Grace," "Devious Maids") and Tim Russ ("Star Trek: Voyager," "Spaceballs" "Live Free or Die Hard") were all part of that first acting company. A few of those performers would later work with the revered Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago.

The production, "Twelfth Night," included a twist. Instead of shipwrecked twins navigating love, the siblings were lost space travelers. The futuristic theme, directed by Dennis Zacek, transported audience members to the planet Illyria where, “From first to last, the comic spirit hovers over the play and both actors and audience join in the gaiety.”

Pritner served as the festival's first artistic director for 13 years. During that time, Pritner led an ensemble that produced 39 shows.

In those early shows, productions of audience favorites included "Hamlet" (1979, 1986, 1997, 2004 and 2016), "King Henry IV, Part 1" (1979 and 1994), and "The Taming of the Shrew" (1979, 1984, 1991, 2000 and 2008).

Shakespeare wrote at least 38 plays, but the festival has only produced 32. Its most frequently produced shows are "A Midsummers Night Dream" (1980, 1985, 1993, 2003, 2008 and young audiences shows in 2009 and 2017) and "As You Like It" (1978, 1986, 1992, 2003, 2010 and young audience shows in 2012 and 2019) with seven productions each.

Because of the small number of Shakespeare plays and the time constraints limiting production of lengthier works, the festival in 1989 began featuring a "third play," which often contains themes that complement the current season’s offerings. The first was "She Stoops to Conquer," a 1773 comedy by Oliver Goldsmith.

Though this practice was not always consistent in the early years, the third play has become an essential part of the festival. Recent third plays include "The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)" (2008, 2011 and 2022) and "Q Gents" (2013).

To date, there have been seven artistic directors who have collectively produced 140 performances: Pritner (1978-1990), John Sipes (1991-1995), Cal MacLean (1996-2006), Alec Wild (2007), Deb Alley (2008-2012), Kevin Rich (2013-2017) and John Stark (2018 to present).

The original outdoor facilities were designed by ISU faculty members Earl G. Stringer (auditorium) and Edward A. Andreasen (theater). Their designs were only meant for a short period of use, but they lasted for 22 years.

By the 1990s, a campaign to construct a new outdoor performance and audience space was launched. With designs by Shive-Hattery, construction began after the end of the 1999 season.

The new theater and expanded 438-seat auditorium debuted to the public in time for the 2000 season. The festival opened with "The Taming of the Shrew" on June 28, but a storm cut the performance short at halftime.

Another beloved part of the festival experience is the green shows and "Shakesperiences" on the grounds of what is now the Ewing Cultural Center.

Green shows are mini-performances on the grounds during the festival season. In the early years, for example, ISU English professor and Shakespeare scholar Bill Woodson gave pre-show talks introducing people to Shakespeare and the plays.

Festival attendees bringing a pre-performance picnic to the grounds enjoyed strolling performances in period costumes by ISU’s revered choral group, the Madrigal Singers.

Shortened versions of the season’s plays have also been a highlight for many young audience members. Clocking in under an hour, “Shakespeare Alive!” and later “Theatre for Young Audiences” have introduced the Bard to new generations of theater lovers.

Want to revisit your favorite productions? Check out the digital programs available through Illinois State University’s Milner Library institutional repository: https://ir.library.illinoisstate.edu/isf/