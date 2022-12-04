Holiday generosity reflected spirit of giving at ISSCS in Normal

The Christmas season has always included reaching out to those in need in the community. For many years, residents of the former Illinois Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Children’s School in Normal were the beneficiaries of such local generosity.

Archival collections and other resources available through the McLean County Museum of History offer glimpses of the celebrations, gifts and treats made possible by state and local organizations, and by individuals who ensured the children were not forgotten. This column offers some behind-the-scenes stories in a continuation of Bill Kemp’s account of Christmas 1941 at the Home in the Nov. 27 Pieces From Our Past.

The institution, originally known as the Illinois Soldiers’ Orphans’ Home, opened in 1869 to care for orphaned and indigent children of Illinois soldiers. Veterans’ children were always given placement preference, but in later years, abused and neglected children were also admitted.

In 1931 the name was changed to Illinois Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Children’s School (ISSCS). In the aftermath of more wars, through the dark days of the Great Depression and amid countless other changes, thousands of children, and the adults who cared for them, celebrated Christmas in their own special ways until the state closed ISSCS in 1979.

The Dec. 30, 1887, the Weekly Pantagraph described “a merry gathering and jolly celebration” at the Orphans’ Home. A cantata was given by the children, and presents donated by Twin City merchants and relatives and friends of the children were distributed.

The museum’s ISSCS Collection includes a photocopy of the “Christmas Holiday Program” for 1926. An ambitious lineup of events began Dec. 17 and concluded with a New Year Party and Holiday Frolic on Dec. 31.

In addition to band and choral concerts, plays, movies and gifts, a fine Christmas feast was also presented. The menu included baked chicken and gravy, sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, bread dressing, ice cream, cake and cookies, plus oranges, apples, nuts and candy!

Superintendent Ralph Spafford offered grateful acknowledgment for the “kindness and generosity of the Department of Illinois Grand Army of the Republic; The Woman’s Relief Corps; The Sons of Veterans; Daughters of Veterans and Ladies of the GAR; The United Spanish War Veterans and Auxiliaries; The American Legion and Auxiliaries; Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliaries, and the Department of Public Welfare, State of Illinois, and to all others who have contributed funds and gifts for this occasion.”

He also noted that 599 children wrote letters to Santa Claus, and (thanks to all those contributors) not one child was forgotten.

A photo from the Museum’s Pantagraph Negatives Collection illustrated the magnitude of the task Maud Hanson faced leading up to Christmas in 1939. As chair of the shopping committee for the Louis E. Davis American Legion Post 56 Auxiliary in Bloomington, she was in charge of finding and purchasing requested gifts for all 501 children of World War I veterans at ISSCS that year.

The story in the Dec. 21, 1939, Pantagraph explained that each child submitted two choices for a gift in advance, and the only restriction was that the items cost no more than $1.50 ($32.16 in today’s dollars). Funds for these purchases were sent from American Legion Auxiliary units across Illinois as part of the organization’s child welfare work.

The article also noted that each child received two gifts, and if a second gift was not provided by relatives, the committee kept a reserve collection of items to fill the need. The presents (with the exception of numerous sleds and wagons) were wrapped by Auxiliary volunteers, assisted by ISSCS employee Ruth Ratliff and Assistant Superintendent Faye Ashbrook.

Additionally, 100 ISSCS children whose fathers were in the Army or naval service or were Spanish-American War veterans received gifts from the United Spanish War Veterans and Auxiliary.

The 1939 playbill for “Kate’s Surprise — A Christmas Play” in the ISSCS Collection offers another example of the dedication and preparation that went into each year’s holiday programs. Teachers and other staff worked with the students on all aspects of this production, which included performances by the student brass and string ensembles.

It should be noted that Maud Hanson continued to serve as the “Chief Santa’s Helper” for a number of years at ISSCS. In 1944, she was the state chairwoman of the American Legion Auxiliary Child Welfare Committee. Maud and ISSCS cottage parent Fern Allen appeared in a Pantagraph photo as they sorted gifts for the boys in Lawton Cottage on Boys’ Row.Local newspapers ran a number of stories about Christmas at ISSCS in 1947. Illinois State Normal University’s student paper, The Vidette, offered a fanciful description of the excitement and highlighted special plans for Christmas morning.

“Usually, a person is considered lucky if he manages to see one Santa Claus per Christmas. What would he think if he saw 12? At 6:00 tomorrow morning these red garbed individuals, who are in reality members of sponsoring American Legion groups plus a few ISSCS employees, will arrive at the school, go to their assigned cottages to give out presents, and return to the Main building, where they will eat their traditional Christmas breakfast of ham and eggs and hot biscuits with Mr. [James] Cretcher, the School superintendent. This Christmas morning ritual is an annual event for these Santa Clauses.”

The Vidette also provided a sneak preview of Christmas dinner from “Joe the Cook.” Joe Pawlak was a larger-than-life figure who oversaw food service at ISSCS for more than 25 years. That year, Joe and the kitchen staff prepared a “royal feast” of roast turkey and sage dressing, cranberry sauce, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, Waldorf salad, minced pie, and the requisite candy and nuts.One of the most memorable (and ultimately mysterious) Christmas gifts was delivered to the children of ISSCS that year when Aurel Vaszin, founder of the National Amusement Device Company in Dayton, Ohio, presented a small Ferris wheel to ISSCS. The 11-foot, 6-inch wheel (built as a convention display) was set up in the balcony overlooking the gymnasium floor.

These are just a few Christmas stories from the former “city of children” in Normal. As McLean County residents, businesses and service groups collect funds and gifts, and plan holiday events for those in need today, they continue to honor these traditions from earlier times.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Museum volunteer Ruth Cobb is a retired freelance writer and has researched and written about ISSCS since 2005. Museum volunteer David Hall assisted with research.

