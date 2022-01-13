Holditch to run for McLean County Board

BLOOMINGTON — A professor in the school of business at Lincoln College is running for McLean County Board.

William C. Holditch on Thursday announced his bid for the District 10 seat.

He is also an emergency medical technician for LeRoy Ambulance.

In a statement announcing the campaign, Holditch is described as a "fiscal conservative and small government Republican."

"'Doing more with less' is a universal moto in family business. This same attitude and approach should be embraced by the McLean County Board," he said in the statement. “This means cutting waste and keeping taxes low.”

The current District 10 members are Josh Barnett and Chuck Erickson.

