BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History, the City of Bloomington and the Illinois State Historical Society will dedicate a new historical marker at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
The marker will memorialize the former Booker T. Washington Home for Colored Children, which existed in Bloomington from 1918 to 1969. The marker will be placed near the intersection of West MacArthur Avenue and South Livingston Street, across from the Butterfly Garden. Limited street parking is available on South Livingston Street, West MacArthur Avenue and South Hinshaw Avenue.
Norris Porter, director of development and interim executive director of the McLean County Museum of History, stands near the corner of MacArthur Avenue and Livingston Street on Bloomington's west side. A marker is planned for the area, once occupied by the Booker T. Washington Home for Colored Children.
D. Jack Alkire
Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, Museum Executive Director Julie Emig, Bill Kemp, Norris Porter and an Illinois State Historical Society member will share remarks before revealing the marker.
Stephanie Moore, a home resident in the 1950s and '60s, will close out the dedication by telling her story.
Representatives from the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project and the NAACP Youth Council will also be in attendance.
The marker was made possible by the museum's Historic Marker Initiative, which has raised over $74,000 to create or refurbish 11 markers in McLean County.
Visit
mchistory.org for more information.
Tom Eder, left, and Carolyn Yockey close out the 2023 History Makers Gala on Wednesday. The event marked the end of Eder's tenure as president of the McLean County Museum of History Board, a role now filled by Yockey.
Charles Halbert, left, and Willie Halbert speak to the crowd after being honored on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Sarah McManus, left, holds the microphone for her mother, Dottie Bushnell, on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Bob Lenz, left, introduces Guy Fraker on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Bob Lenz, left, and Guy Fraker pose with the award on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Hank and Mary Campbell are recognized on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Hank and Mary Campbell on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Hank Campbell speaks after being honored on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Illinois Voices Theatre's Cristen Monson, left, and Eden Susong perform on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Illinois Voices Theatre's Jennifer Rusk, left to right, Cristen Monson and Eden Susong on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Julie Emig, executive director of the McLean County Museum of History, speaks on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Mary Campbell on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Timothy Mark Harris, left, introduces Charles Halbert on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala. Halbert and his wife, Willie, were recognized for long efforts to advocate for justice and equality in Bloomington-Normal.
McLean County Museum of History Board President Tom Eder, left, and Executive Director Julie Emig address the hundreds of attendees at the 2023 History Makers Gala.
Willie and Charles Halbert smile on Wednesday as they are honored during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom at Illinois State University.
Charles and Willie Halbert, center, pose for a photo with Timothy Mark Harris and Karin Harris on Wednesday at the 2023 History Makers Gala. The Harrises delivered remarks honoring the Halberts during the event, held at Illinois State University's Brown Ballroom.
Willie Halbert reacts on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala, where she and her husband were recognized for their contributions to the Bloomington-Normal community.
