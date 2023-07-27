BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History, the City of Bloomington and the Illinois State Historical Society will dedicate a new historical marker at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

The marker will memorialize the former Booker T. Washington Home for Colored Children, which existed in Bloomington from 1918 to 1969. The marker will be placed near the intersection of West MacArthur Avenue and South Livingston Street, across from the Butterfly Garden. Limited street parking is available on South Livingston Street, West MacArthur Avenue and South Hinshaw Avenue.

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, Museum Executive Director Julie Emig, Bill Kemp, Norris Porter and an Illinois State Historical Society member will share remarks before revealing the marker.

Stephanie Moore, a home resident in the 1950s and '60s, will close out the dedication by telling her story.

Representatives from the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project and the NAACP Youth Council will also be in attendance.

The marker was made possible by the museum's Historic Marker Initiative, which has raised over $74,000 to create or refurbish 11 markers in McLean County.

Visit mchistory.org for more information.

