Historic Pantagraph Christmas photos now holiday cards

Ten years ago, The Pantagraph donated approximately 1 million images from the 1930s through the year 2000 to the museum.

As 2022 comes to a close, over 131,500 of those images have been successfully digitized and uploaded to the Illinois Digital Archives website. The searchable images range from the 1930s to the 1950s.

The large scope of these photos gives us a look at social life, sporting events, agriculture, business, and more throughout the 20th century in Central Illinois. This work was possible due to several state and federal grants, the tireless work of library and archives staff at the museum, and support from our members.

Going through the Illinois Digital Archives website is an excellent way to see how the people of this community worked, came together, and celebrated.

The museum staff recently compiled 12 images from our negative collection in order to make holiday cards.

One such photo is of the Vernelle Greene family, exactly 70 years ago. In the 1952 Christmas Day edition of The Pantagraph, the young family is pictured in front of the Christmas tree exchanging gifts.

The photo’s headline read, “Newcomer Marks First Christmas.” The photo shows Sgt. Vernelle Greene with his wife, Tamie Ueno Greene, and their daughter Cindy, only a little over 2 months old.

The caption read, “One of the most Christmas-conscious families in Central Illinois this year are the Vernelle Greenes of Wapella. To Mrs. Greene, a native of Japan, the thrill of the Holiday is a new experience.”

While serving in the Air Force in 1948, Vernelle met Tamie on a beach while she was spending time with friends in Nagoya, Japan.

“He walked up to her and said, ‘I’m going to marry you’ or something like that,” said the couple’s second daughter, Diane Greene. Vernelle’s prediction was correct, and the couple wed in Japan at the consulate’s office on August 13, 1951.

Before leaving for the United States in March 1952, they had a traditional Japanese ceremony. That same month, after Vernelle served a total of 45 months in Japan, the couple began their long journey to the United States.

They took a ship from Japan to San Francisco and from there, took a train that arrived in Clinton, Illinois. They finally made it back to Vernelle’s parents’ Wapella home in April.

While Vernelle continued to serve in the Air Force out of state, Tamie remained living with her in-laws and, in October, she gave birth to the couple’s first child. According to Diane, Tamie loved her in-laws dearly and they had a very close relationship.

Being so far away from home and starting a new life could have been a terrifying prospect, but by all accounts, Tamie found herself right at home in Central Illinois.

“She loved it here, she felt like the community took her in,” said Diane Greene.

Although Tamie adopted American holiday traditions upon arrival in the States, the family still incorporates Japanese food into many of their celebrations. Foods like sushi, sukiyaki, chicken and salmon teriyaki make appearances for celebrating Thanksgiving and the New Year.

The Greenes left Wapella when a job opportunity for Vernelle took them to California in 1964. Vernelle passed away in 1977, but the family’s connection to Central Illinois remained strong.

Diane came back to the area after finishing high school. Eventually, the rest of the family joined her and made their way back to Central Illinois by 2015.

Currently the family resides in Heyworth. Tamie just turned 96 this past Thanksgiving on Nov. 24. Tamie still misses Vernelle terribly after all these years, and often visits where he is buried in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Wapella.

The photo of the Greene family is just one example of thousands of images from the Pantagraph Negative Collection that tell the rich stories of this area. These photos are invaluable to researching the history of Central Illinois.

The Pantagraph has covered a large swath of this region for decades and its reach extends beyond McLean County. In fact, during the early days of The Pantagraph, there were correspondents in all towns in McLean County as well as in towns throughout Central Illinois.

By 1888, the sole owner and publisher at the time, W.O. Davis, had 115 correspondents reporting on news throughout Central Illinois. By the 1930s, Pantagraph reporters throughout the region took their own photos. These are among the photos that are now in the Museum’s custody.

These images help us to understand and preserve the history of the smaller communities in our region that may otherwise have been lost.

The Greene family photo is one of 12 holiday images selected from our Pantagraph Negative Collection that are featured in our 2022 holiday card collection. The cards are now available for purchase in the museum’s Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Visitor’s Center.

Printed on the back of each card is the caption from The Pantagraph that tells the image’s story. To explore our Pantagraph Negative Collection for yourself, go to: https://www.mchistory.org/research/pantagraph-negative-collection.

If you would like to support the continued efforts to digitize the Pantagraph Negative Collection financially and ensure these invaluable images are preserved for generations to come, email development@mchistory.org.

