High-flying sisters among circus stars who called Bloomington home

Gertrude “Mickey” Comeau King and Marie Antoinette Comeau Concello were born in 1905 and 1910 (respectively) in Sutton, Quebec, Canada. They were two of six children born to Toussaint and Jane Comeau. When the girls were young, the family moved to the United States and bounced around many small towns in Vermont and New Hampshire.

In 1923, while Mickey was living and working in Massachusetts, she “ran away to join the circus.” Her earliest act was singing while playing a small drum and dancing. According to Mickey, in between her shows, she would sneak over to the Big Top, crawl up the ladder and swing on the trapeze. One day, the owner of the rigging caught her.

That was none other than Eddie Ward Sr., a world-renowned aerialist and trainer. Eddie was impressed by her strength and fearlessness, so much so that he asked her to come back to his home in Bloomington and train to join his act, the Flying Wards.

Of course, she accepted and went back to Bloomington to begin training at the Ward Family home at 1201 E. Emerson St. (The training barn later became the Grand Hotel.)

Antoinette, however, did not have the same early aspirations for a career under the Big Top. She attended Mount St. Mary’s Convent School in Burlington, Vermont and had earned a scholarship to attend the College of New Rochelle in New York State when she was 16. But instead of spending the summer preparing for college life, Antoinette made the life-changing decision to visit her older sister Mickey in Detroit, Michigan, when Mickey was performing with the Flying Wards in the Sells Floto Circus.

It was there that Antoinette fell in love with the circus and left her college ambitions behind.

Antoinette officially began training to perform in the circus in 1927. She started with simpler acts like the swinging ladders, the iron jaw, and posing on webs. Antoinette then began to catch aerialists, but what she really wanted to do was be a flyer. That dream became a reality when she met her future husband, Art Concello, who also was a member of the Flying Wards. Art began to teach her to fly.

After Eddie Ward Sr. died unexpectedly in 1929, Mickey and Antoinette left the Flying Wards and ventured out on their own. In addition to Mickey’s solo act, she performed with several other acts including the Flying Valentinos, the Flying DuWards, and the Flying Kings. Antoinette and Art formed their own troupe, the Flying Concellos.

By 1931, Antoinette and Art were performing with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. And just two years later, they were performing in the center ring with Ringling Bros. Flying and somersaulting came naturally to Antoinette. She was fearless. By this time, she could do the double somersault, but Antoinette wanted even more.

Antoinette wanted to accomplish a feat no other female flyer had done and very few male flyers could successfully do: the triple somersault. To accomplish this feat, Antoinette began to practice at the Ward training barn in Bloomington, which Art had purchased in 1935.

Antoinette and her catcher, Eddie Ward Jr., worked hard and trained tirelessly as she attempted to master the triple. The triple somersault was the hardest trick in aerial performance at that time. And while she could do it, Antoinette was never able to do it consistently.

The first time Antoinette did a triple somersault successfully in public was at the Shriners’ Circus in Detroit, Michigan, in 1937. The Flying Concellos became the first act to feature a male and female flyer who both could successfully perform the triple. This secured their status as international stars of the circus.

Mickey was not only a successful aerialist on the trapeze, but she also did her own act on the web and rings, walked on the high wire, rode horseback bareback and performed hanging from her teeth (known as the iron jaw).

According to Mickey, “in our day, we had to learn everything. We could go in and take a chance and do anything and everything that the other guy did because if somebody got sick we went in and helped. If we were strong enough to do one thing, we were strong enough to do everything.”

But what Mickey became best known for was performing the one-arm plange, or muscle grind. She added that skill to her repertoire in 1932. It was perhaps the most arduous trick that took special skill and strength to complete. The difficulty in the trick was the number of times she could hoist herself around to make a complete revolution. Her record was 276 revolutions at one time.

Mickey and Antoinette thrilled audiences for decades, and their skills and artistry took them around the world. However, Bloomington was never far from their minds.

“Bloomington’s home to me. I found a home here with circus people after I ran away from my childhood home to join the circus,” Mickey stated in a 1957 Pantagraph interview. Additionally, whenever Mickey wanted to see a dentist, she always came back to Bloomington.

Antoinette maintained a bank account at the Corn Belt Bank for years, and after she and Art Concello divorced in 1956, she was awarded ownership of the Ward Barn on East Emerson Street.

Mickey retired in the 1960s and spent her remaining years in Peru, Indiana, until her death in 2004.

Antoinette continued to perform as an aerialist until she retired as a flyer in 1953. It was around this same time that she began receiving treatment for lung cancer (a result of decades of smoking as a Camel Cigarette girl).

She continued working with Ringling Bros. as the aerial director from 1964 to 1984, even stepping in for other aerialists occasionally when they were absent. Antoinette ended her career in the circus a short time before her death in 1984.

The sisters were considered to be two of the “Best under the Big Top.” Mickey was inducted into the International Circus Hall of Fame in 1987, and Antoinette was posthumously inducted into the Circus Ring of Fame in 1992.

When Antoinette died in 1984, Mickey had some of Antoinette’s cremains brought to Bloomington for interment in the Comeau family plot at Park Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum. Mickey’s remains also were interred in the family plot at Park Hill. To this day, many visitors and fans visit Mickey and Antoinette’s graves so that they can pay their respects to these “queens of the air.”

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Candace Summers is the museum's director of community education.

