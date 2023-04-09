BLOOMINGTON — Harold Gregor, Bloomington-Normal's most nationally recognized artist from the late 20th century, made an everlasting mark on the community, and the world, with his unique depictions of the often defamed and dreaded flat landscapes of the Illinois prairie and agriculture.

Originally hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Gregor (1929-2018) came to Bloomington-Normal in 1970, eager to take in the Illinois landscape. Prior to accepting his position in the art department at Illinois State University, Gregor taught and lived in California for 10 years after receiving his doctorate in art from Ohio State University.

Whilst on the West Coast, his art practice transformed with the trends of the times and he dabbled in abstract expressionism, pop art and grid art. By the time he landed in Bloomington-Normal, he was eager for a new muse — and he found it within the flat landscape of Illinois farmland and the photorealism movement.

In a 2017 interview with his former student and current executive director of the McLean County Arts Center, Doug Johnson, Gregor revealed feeling lost, being at a crossroads of his artistic practice upon his arrival in Illinois.

"I didn't really know what to do, so, I thought the corniest and the dumbest thing I could probably do would be corn cribs," he said. "I had not seen them, and I did not know what they were; I thought they were barns until someone finally told me, 'Those are not barns. Those are corn cribs!'"

The Robert Gray Gallery, which represented Gregor in Chicago, described his series of corn crib depictions as "tightly rendered and hauntingly silent photorealist work depicting white-wash corn cribs as the focal point of the landscape." These striking images are what first caught the eye of major collectors and galleries across the country.

In fact, Gregor's work was involved in a high-profile art theft from the Richard Gray Gallery in January 1994. Two paintings were stolen from the Michigan Avenue art space in the wee hours of the morning: a Pablo Picasso and a Harold Gregor.

The 1928 Picasso piece, "Tete," was an 8.5-by-21.5-inch oil and sand on canvas painting depicting a semi-abstract, monotone profile of a woman's face, valued at $500,000. The 1990 Gregor piece, "Early Fall, Heyworth," was an 8.5-by-27.75-inch oil and acrylic on canvas painting depicting the McLean County landscape, valued at $7,000.

The Picasso was stolen for ransom and returned mysteriously, but the Gregor was never recovered, and the thief was never found. The world will likely never know what the motive for the theft of Gregor's piece was, but in an interview with Pantagraph reporter Sharon Gilfand later that year, Gregor quipped, "They were really after my painting — they just picked up the Picasso."

His work also caught the eye of President Barack Obama, who requested a Gregor painting to take to Washington, D.C., as an homage to his home state and its beauty. First in Obama's Senate office and then in the Oval Office's private dining room at the White House, Gregor's painting was prominently and proudly displayed.

The former president even wrote to Gregor: "It is an absolute pleasure to have your work in my office … thanks so much!"

Although Gregor wasn't born in Illinois, he spent over half his life in Bloomington-Normal and made it his home. More specifically, downtown Bloomington, where Gregor invested in preserving its historic architecture and revitalizing and rejuvenating the once-vibrant area.

In 1967 Eastland Mall opened, anchored by Sears and JCPenney, which were both previously located in downtown Bloomington. This move began a domino effect of businesses and residents fleeing the area, leaving downtown with more pigeons and potholes than people.

Gregor and friend, colleague and painter Ken Holder moved into their first shared studio space at 108½ E. Front St. (now the site of the McLean County Government Center) in 1971. . At the time, Gregor described the space candidly as "full of pigeon shit." The two paid $12 a month for rent and worked in cold storage in the former dance hall.

In this studio, the pair's friendship and art practice grew together. Alongside Harold Boyd, the three young artists transformed the art department at Illinois State University and became largely known as the "Heartland Painters." The story of these three men simply cannot fit into this article, but there is a wonderful three-part YouTube docuseries of oral histories entitled "A Ken and Two Harolds."

Gregor and Holder jointly bought Arthur Pillsbury's historic McGregor Building located at 311 N. Main St. — now the new Spice Works — to create a more permanent creative space, conveniently located next to Boyd's studio, which today is still an art gallery run by Boyd's longtime partner and artist, Rhea Edge.

Gregor eventually bought out his partner's half of the building in the early 2000s as Holder could no longer lug his large-scale paintings up to the third floor and continued to operate the space alongside his wife, Marlene Gregor, as the Gregor Gallery up until his death in 2018.

Marlene and Harold also stewarded the revitalization of 107 W. Market St., turning it into an avant-garde loft where they jointly lived for over 20 years. The couple designed the space meticulously down to the postal blue exterior and paprika orange trim.

All of the buildings Gregor owned and restored still stand today, as does his art. This art, made in the heart of historic downtown Bloomington, inspired by and often depicting the landscape of McLean County, has been sold at some of the most prestigious galleries in New York, Santa Fe, and Chicago and is in public and private collections around the world.

His influence, along with the impact of countless other artists of this time, can be found around every corner of historic downtown Bloomington.

Early Gregor abstractions and a large-scale Vibrascape can be seen at the Hangar Art Company at 105 W. Jefferson St. The Hangar is Bloomington-Normal's hub for The World's Largest Slow Art Day celebration on April 15, 2023, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The McLean County Museum of History will participate in the celebration, displaying a selection of Gregor's works from the permanent collection, including a piece from his corn crib series and a watercolor Flatscape. These works will be displayed in the museum's rotunda from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on this year's Slow Art Day festivities, visit bit.ly/BNslowartmap23.

