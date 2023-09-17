In general, gazing at a dish rarely conjures the image of a bustling city center, its revolving cast of characters, and the phenomenon of midcentury urban sprawl. However, at the McLean County Museum of History, even the seemingly most mundane object has a rich story to tell.

A 1960s butter dish set and several other objects from the old Hamilton Hotel that are now part of the museum’s collection of over 18,000 objects divulge just this: a unique local landmark’s history and a shift in the role of the downtown that reflects national trends.

The Hamilton Hotel, originally called the Apartment Hotel, offered lodging at 310 E. Front St. from 1902 until 1980. Throughout its history, it was a family-run business with 68 hotel rooms and 10 apartments available, as well as a dining and event space.

This business model remained constant throughout the hotel’s near-80 years, though the owner changed numerous times. In the aftermath of the destructive 1900 fire in downtown Bloomington, it was constructed to remedy a new lack of boarding options.

The building’s 1901 construction involved Henry S. Dooley and Oscar C. Hamilton, who established the Hamilton Hotel Co. that year. This Front Street hotel was soon leased to manager John B. Savage, who had worked as a store owner and a hotelier across McLean County.

Under Savage, the hotel officially opened in February 1902 as the Apartment Hotel. By 1910, Savage retired from what had become the Hamilton Hotel a few years prior.

Hamilton became the sole owner and operated the business until his death in 1939. This leadership shift ushered in the Schlemmer family, who would run the hotel for two generations.

In 1940, the trustees of Hamilton’s estate leased the hotel to Jacob Hoffman, a hotel owner from South Bend, Indiana. He soon installed his nephew, Jacob Schlemmer, as hotel manager.

Schlemmer, a German immigrant, worked with his uncle in the hotel business in Indiana. By 1943, he and his wife, Katie, moved to Bloomington, took up residence in the Hamilton and began his tenure as manager.

By 1945, the Schlemmers obtained ownership of the business and the building. Jacob and Katie Schlemmer continued their operations for 21 years, until retiring and passing it on to their daughter Marie Ann and her husband, Roland Hills, who had been the hotel manager for the previous decade.

The Hamilton Hotel under the Hills continued to thrive as it had with the Schlemmer family.

It was not until the mid-1970s that the hotel was sold again. After that, it was sold once more, and the business crept closer to its end.

Before its demise, this business — as both the Apartment Hotel and the Hamilton Hotel — was a respected, popular destination. A 1907 Pantagraph article recalled its opening five years prior and noted that there was generally “an air of refinement about the place most pleasing.”

Furthermore, its downtown location would have made it popular in the first half of the 20th century. This area was not only the center of the city but also the center of public life, where grocery stores, department stores, governmental buildings, theaters and other entertainment could be found.

Hotel guests and residents would have been aptly immersed in the concentrated atmosphere.

As an establishment with both short- and long-term accommodations, it was often described as a place for “transients.” This language indicates a separation between the people staying there and the community. Who were the “transient” people staying at the Hamilton Hotel?

In the 1940s, some residents were World War II soldiers who were there to attend a technical program just a few blocks away. Those soldiers’ families and friends also often came to visit, staying at the same hotel.

Others were newcomers looking for a place to live or those facing unlucky situations and little income. Still, others were businesspeople on work-related travel to Bloomington-Normal.

Toward the hotel’s final decades, many renting rooms or apartments were retired folks.

Some of the longest residents? Hotel management and often, ownership. From Savage through the Hills, the hotel manager was granted a place to live.

By 1976, the hotel was sold by Jacob Schlemmer to Leo Forbes Jr., a local owner of numerous buildings downtown. It was in his possession for almost three years before he sold it to Frederick J. Hafner, a local apartment owner, in 1978.

By October 1980, Hafner had returned it to Forbes, citing financial issues with maintenance and upkeep. Forbes then decided to quickly close the hotel.

Once it closed, there were only two hotels left downtown: the Mar-Len Hotel at 309 N. Center St. and the Coachman Motel at 406 E Washington St., which have both been torn down since 1988 and the early 2000s, respectively.

In contrast, the 1860 City Directory lists 12 hotels total, seven of which were downtown. In 1904, there were 17 hotels, including 11 were downtown, of which one was the Hamilton Hotel. Others were mainly located logically on the city’s west side near the Chicago & Alton Railroad.

The hotel’s final years and its abrupt end caused issues for its residents, who, in a Pantagraph article from October 1980, noted little upkeep from Hafner, and a $5 increase in rent.

Once Forbes and Hafner solidified the transfer in early October and the former decided to close the hotel by Nov. 1, occupants had less than a month to leave and find new places to live.

By 1988, the building was torn down and it is now a parking lot.

This end of the Hamilton Hotel is a microcosm of the post-World War II urban sprawl in which people and businesses with financial means moved out of urban centers.

Many factors contributed to this move outward. Construction of interstate highways in the mid-1950s, expanded consumer credit and greater access to home loans — particularly for white veterans — allowed people to purchase automobiles and move into new home developments on larger properties.

Many businesses also moved outside of the city for cheaper land and to position themselves along the increasingly popular highways. Some of the largest hotel chains, such as Marriot and Wyndham Hotels also got their start in the decades following World War II and found that they were better located off the highways than in the city’s center.

In Bloomington, this shift of people and businesses outward, particularly to the east, was likewise prevalent. With the construction of Veterans Parkway in the 1940s (then called Beltline Road) local traffic was no longer directed through Main Street. Route 66, which ran through Bloomington-Normal, was phased out with the 1956 Highway Act that initiated interstate highway construction.

By 1967, the Eastland Mall emerged as a new consumer hub. As people lived and worked farther from the heart of the city, traveling by automobile along the interstate and embraced growing chain corporations, the city’s downtown entered a new, unprecedented era of quiet.

Today’s downtown is mixed bag: it is, in part, full of restaurants, shops, cultural institutions, governmental centers, and events. However, there are still several empty buildings, and there are no hotels.

A primary facet of studying history is concerned with change over time. Through just a few objects, we can see the complicated evolution of everyday life, the local economy, community, and even built environment.

