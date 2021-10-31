Halloween fun, hijinks more than century old in Bloomington-Normal

While some modern traditions, like trick-or-treating, were years away, "Hallowe’en," as it was then called, was a major social event with parties, dances and masquerades for children and adults held in churches, halls and homes throughout McLean County. Revelries typically began several days prior to Oct. 31 and varied in size from intimate house parties with close friends to larger affairs with hundreds of guests, elaborate dinners and full orchestras. All were decorated in “regular Hallowe’en style” with pumpkins, jack-o'-lanterns, cornstalks, witches, black cats and devils against drapes and banners in the traditional colors of black and yellow. These decorations could be handmade — following instructions found in popular magazines — or purchased from local stores such as McKnight’s bookstore in Normal and W. B. Read & Co. on North Center Street in Bloomington.
The decorations in the museum’s collections were most likely store-bought, either locally or via mail-order catalog from the Beistle or Dennison companies. They were originally used at a Halloween party in the home of Lewis and Helen Davis Stevenson in October 1914. Not many details about the party are known, but it was likely similar to the many other parties held that year, with costumed guests, refreshments and seasonal games. Popular activities included bobbing for apples and fortunetelling.
There may have even been a costumed greeter like the witch who welcomed guests to the Epworth League’s party in the First Methodist Church, or the devil guarding the door for Lulu Kenneth’s masquerade at 1201 S. Mason St.
A devilish theme would have been in keeping with Illinois State Normal University’s Halloween event that year, where the gymnasium was decorated to resemble purgatory with a "House of Horrors" on the second floor.
However, Halloween was not just parties and socializing. During this time period, it was also a night of mischief and vandalism, with local youth enacting various pranks around the community. These ranged from the harmless and annoying, such as ringing doorbells and throwing corn kernels at windows, to the more destructive, including breaking windows, stealing doors and gates, and knocking over chicken coops and sheds.
Some of the more egregious activities included removing fencing and seating at Illinois Wesleyan’s Wilder Field, throwing bricks through windows, and greasing the streetcar tracks on East Washington street. Each year the vandalism and resulting damage were so severe that the entire police force was regularly on duty on Halloween night while local businessmen hired extra watchmen to guard their property.
Youthful intruders also risked getting shot at by angry homeowners. Despite this extra security, it was common for McLean County residents to wake up on Nov. 1 to torn-up fencing, misplaced wagons, chicken coops in the flowerbeds and gates lodged in trees.
Both merriment and mischief came to a halt, however, in 1918. World War I was nearing its end, but the influenza epidemic, which had begun that spring, was still going strong. In a scenario now familiar to us today, the health board banned all public gatherings, putting an end to that year’s Halloween festivities with most parties canceled or postponed.
The few events that did occur were small, private affairs, such as Louise Harrington’s party where the few attendees wore face masks. Even jack-o'-lanterns were a rare sight as high prices and wartime shortages made pumpkins scarce.
Though the police department was still out in full force that Halloween, few incidents were reported, resulting in one of the quietest Halloweens on record in McLean County. An exception was Carlock, which woke to an assortment of wagons, machinery, chicken coops and other debris collected on the bank’s street corner on the following morning.
By 1919, however, Halloween and its parties, pranks, and pumpkins were back on the scene and would remain so until the disruptions of World War II.
Franklin Park fog
As fog takes hold of the twin cities, a woman makes her way past Franklin Park along Chestnut Street in Bloomington in 2004.
Downtown Bloomington fog
Pedestrians walk through downtown Bloomington in 2012. Fog moved in late in the evening.
Downtown Bloomington fog
Dense fog obscured the view across downtown Bloomington in 2012. Only the landmark State Farm sign could be recognized from the old courthouse square.
Bloomington fog
Jim Berry walked to work through thick fog along Empire and North East Street in Bloomington in 2008.
Illinois Wesleyan fog
Higher temperatures caused ice to melt but revealed tree damage around Bloomington in December 2008, like in this grove on the quad at Illinois Wesleyan University.
David Davis Mansion fog
Heavy fog caused by warmer weather partially cloaked the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington in 2008.
Crows on the ISU quad
A fierce Reggie Redbird flag flies over the Illinois State University Quad as more than 2,000 crows come home to roost at dusk, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2012. More than 10,00 birds have been known to flock in the area.
Crows on the ISU quad
More than 2,000 crows came to roost on the Illinois State University Quad at dusk, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2012, in Normal, Illinois. Area experts believe the crows rest in the area due to the large number of trees that area sheltered by surrounding buildings.
Creatures Crypt haunted house
The Creatures Crypt haunted house was a popular attraction in 2002, set up in the old Bloomington High School at 501 East Washington St.
Creatures Crypt haunted house
Illinois State University junior Jason Garrity posed for a photo in the Bone Cave at Creatures Crypt along Washington Street in Bloomington, in 2002.
Creatures Crypt haunted house
Dan Buchan of Rantoul took a break before he put on his grim reaper costume at the Creatures Crypt haunted house in 2002.
Creatures Crypt haunted house
Halloween decorations
A multi-colored ghoulish display awaits all passersby at the home of Brad Stefl at 2013 East Taylor Street in Bloomington in 2005.
Halloween decorations
"I always wanted to have this house in my neighborhood growing up—now I can be this house," said Brad Stefl, shown standing next to one of his ghoulish creations at his home on East Taylor Street in Bloomington. Stefl, who says he enjoys making something unreal appear real, creates his Halloween display—complete with six-foot tall monsters, eerie lighting and tombstones—from hand.
Haunted house
Bruce Auer of Normal reaches out to scare trick-or-treaters as they tour a haunted house Sunday evening October 31, 2010 on Hanson Street in Normal.
Haunted garage
Beth Swailes, left back, and Derek Prakel, center back, are frightened at the sight of actor Angela Pierce, center front, getting her head cut off by "Jason" Alex Auer, right, of Normal. The scene was part of the seventh annual haunted garage at 1210 Hanson Drive in Normal in October 2008.
Star trails
Star trails create a striking pattern with the rotation of the earth above the Arrowsmith cemetery in 2012. A time exposure captured this bright image.
Cholera in Funks Grove
In 1852–1853, some 50 Irish railroad workers, building what would become the Chicago & Alton Railroad, died of cholera and were hastily buried in a mass grave at Funk’s Grove Cemetery. This depiction of that tragic event is the work of Pennsylvania-based labor artist Bill Yund. In the spring of 2000, area residents dedicated a memorial at the cemetery to these workers.
Poor Farm Cemetery
Many numbered concrete grave markers are still scattered among the tall grass and weeds of the Poor Farm Cemetery, located about five miles south of downtown Bloomington.
This one-acre plot serves as the final resting place for several hundred unfortunate souls. Beginning around 1879 and into the early 1930s, those buried included the penniless, the neglected, the mentally ill and physically disabled, as well as vagrants struck and killed by freight trains, unidentified murder victims and abandoned newborns.
The silhouette of a decorative metal cat bounds up a tree.
Blood moon
The recent blood moon rises above grain distribution pipes atop Prairie Central Coop's elevator in Lexington. Caused by the earth's eclipse of the sun, the red colored moon will not be seen again over central Illinois until 2033.
Friday the 13th full moon
A full moon rises over the eastern horizon in Piper City on Friday the 13th in June 2014.
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Chelsea Banks is registrar at the museum.
Lewis and Helen Stevenson, parents of Illinois governor and politician Adlai Stevenson II, once used these eerie figures to decorate a Halloween party at their home in October 1914. Made of crepe paper, cardboard, and papier-mâché, each has a hollow center that once held candy or nuts.