Halloween fun, hijinks more than century old in Bloomington-Normal

The leaves are changing color, the temperatures are dropping and grinning jack-o'-lanterns have appeared on porches, signaling the arrival of another year’s Halloween festivities. Often perceived as a fairly modern holiday, Halloween was just as popular a hundred years ago, as evidenced by party decorations from the 1910s preserved in the McLean County Museum of History’s collections. Although a century old, these crepe and cardboard figures of pumpkins, skeletons and black cats strike a familiar chord and testify to Halloween’s long history of frights and revelry in McLean County.

While some modern traditions, like trick-or-treating, were years away, "Hallowe’en," as it was then called, was a major social event with parties, dances and masquerades for children and adults held in churches, halls and homes throughout McLean County. Revelries typically began several days prior to Oct. 31 and varied in size from intimate house parties with close friends to larger affairs with hundreds of guests, elaborate dinners and full orchestras. All were decorated in “regular Hallowe’en style” with pumpkins, jack-o'-lanterns, cornstalks, witches, black cats and devils against drapes and banners in the traditional colors of black and yellow. These decorations could be handmade — following instructions found in popular magazines — or purchased from local stores such as McKnight’s bookstore in Normal and W. B. Read & Co. on North Center Street in Bloomington.

The decorations in the museum’s collections were most likely store-bought, either locally or via mail-order catalog from the Beistle or Dennison companies. They were originally used at a Halloween party in the home of Lewis and Helen Davis Stevenson in October 1914. Not many details about the party are known, but it was likely similar to the many other parties held that year, with costumed guests, refreshments and seasonal games. Popular activities included bobbing for apples and fortunetelling.

There may have even been a costumed greeter like the witch who welcomed guests to the Epworth League’s party in the First Methodist Church, or the devil guarding the door for Lulu Kenneth’s masquerade at 1201 S. Mason St.

A devilish theme would have been in keeping with Illinois State Normal University’s Halloween event that year, where the gymnasium was decorated to resemble purgatory with a "House of Horrors" on the second floor.

However, Halloween was not just parties and socializing. During this time period, it was also a night of mischief and vandalism, with local youth enacting various pranks around the community. These ranged from the harmless and annoying, such as ringing doorbells and throwing corn kernels at windows, to the more destructive, including breaking windows, stealing doors and gates, and knocking over chicken coops and sheds.

Some of the more egregious activities included removing fencing and seating at Illinois Wesleyan’s Wilder Field, throwing bricks through windows, and greasing the streetcar tracks on East Washington street. Each year the vandalism and resulting damage were so severe that the entire police force was regularly on duty on Halloween night while local businessmen hired extra watchmen to guard their property.

Youthful intruders also risked getting shot at by angry homeowners. Despite this extra security, it was common for McLean County residents to wake up on Nov. 1 to torn-up fencing, misplaced wagons, chicken coops in the flowerbeds and gates lodged in trees.

Both merriment and mischief came to a halt, however, in 1918. World War I was nearing its end, but the influenza epidemic, which had begun that spring, was still going strong. In a scenario now familiar to us today, the health board banned all public gatherings, putting an end to that year’s Halloween festivities with most parties canceled or postponed.

The few events that did occur were small, private affairs, such as Louise Harrington’s party where the few attendees wore face masks. Even jack-o'-lanterns were a rare sight as high prices and wartime shortages made pumpkins scarce.

Though the police department was still out in full force that Halloween, few incidents were reported, resulting in one of the quietest Halloweens on record in McLean County. An exception was Carlock, which woke to an assortment of wagons, machinery, chicken coops and other debris collected on the bank’s street corner on the following morning.

By 1919, however, Halloween and its parties, pranks, and pumpkins were back on the scene and would remain so until the disruptions of World War II.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Chelsea Banks is registrar at the museum.

