Group seeks 100-year-old barns in Central Illinois for upcoming book

BLOOMINGTON — Just like a person, Bill Kemp said, every centennial barn has its own story to tell.

If these barn doors could talk, he said they would speak of the livestock they sheltered, and the lives of children that unfolded while playing inside, as they worked alongside their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Kemp, who serves as librarian with the McLean County Museum of History, is also the historian and former board member of Barn Keepers. It’s a small group of history enthusiasts, barn owners and people generally interested in agriculture, who he says are dedicated to barn preservation and education.

He said there’s a running joke in their group: “A lot of city-slickers can’t tell the difference between a corncrib and a barn.”

Barn Keepers is working on a coffee table book consisting of 40 to 50 barns in or adjacent to McLean County that are at least 100 years old. Kemp said it’s an extension of a program that began in 2016 to recognize these older barns with an all-weather reflective metal sign.

Owners of centennial barns are invited to apply for the the program, and 50 barns have been donned with their signage so far. Kemp added they’re looking for another 15 or 20 barns to include in their book, which they hope to publish around the holiday season.

However, a fact that haunts Barn Keepers is that these historical structures are rapidly disappearing from our Corn Belt landscape, the historian said.

Referencing a 1955 book containing aerial photos of every farmstead in McLean County, Kemp said there were 4,500 barns in the county that time. But in 2002, Kemp said a survey conducted by a group that would later form Barn Keepers counted only 1,200 barns.

“Not a month goes by where we don’t hear about or read about a late 19th or 20th century barn coming down because of a windstorm, a farm needing acreage or it’s a danger and has to be taken down,” he said.

Communities closer to Bloomington-Normal have suffered worse, Kemp said, because of suburban sprawl.

So Barn Keepers is continuing its mission of documenting and educating people about barns. They also hope to restart their barn tours this fall, after being canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.

Kemp said Emma Pfeiffer, an Illinois State University student majoring in history education, interned for Barn Keepers for the fall 2021 semester. Kemp said Pfeiffer interviewed barn owners about their property’s history and took photos for the new book.

No government money

Saving these rural relics is a challenge. Kemp said there’s “precious little local, state or federal funds” available for preservation.

He said barn owners are basically on their own, “which is a shame.” Whether they’re repainting the exterior or giving it a new roof, siding or windows, Kemp said that’s all a significant investment for farmers.

For board member Allene Gregory, a centennial barn holds a special place on her family's farmstead south of Secor in rural El Paso. She said her great-great-grandfather settled the farm in 1838.

Gregory said her family has replaced the barn roof three times, added gutters and restored the south side of the foundation. Last month, the same storm system that spawned deadly tornadoes in Edwardsville also tore out part of the barn’s roof.

Now 74 years young, Gregory recalled playing in the barn with her cousin Larry Bussone, who grew up in a nearby house. Gregory said they were up in the hay mound when a bat flew in and perched on the ladder.

She said her cousin starting telling her stories about vampires and “scared me to death.” Eventually, the bat left and she came down.

So Gregory said it’s very important to try to preserve their history, and she’s saddened by the quickening losses. She once noticed another old barn outside of Kappa she said appeared to be in mint condition.

But on another day, driving by she saw the barn had been torched to the ground. She couldn’t believe it.

With the new book on the horizon, Kemp said it will be a celebration of not just barns, but also the “families who have worked tirelessly to keep these buildings healthy.”

He said: “Barns that have survived and are well cared for are labors of love, because these families are dedicated to keeping a part of their story alive.”

Get involved: Barn Keepers For those looking for more information on Barn Keepers' efforts, or for how to get involved, visit www.barnkeepers.org. Board member Ron Ropp can also be reached at rjropp@gmail.com, and historian Bill Kemp at bkemp@mchistory.org.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.