BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois State Historical Society will honor a Bloomington historian this month at the 124th Annual Meeting at Hoogland Center for the Arts in Springfield.

The organization will recognize 29 nominees as part of the "Best of Illinois History" and award them for their achievements and publications on Illinois history.

Greg Koos will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at a luncheon event at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. Awards will be presented after the annual meeting.

Koos is a published author and the executive director emeritus of the McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington. He served at the museum from 1977 to 2019 and led the 1989 project to convert the old courthouse into a museum. The $2.4 million project won the American Association of State and Local History's highest award in 1992.

The luncheon buffet is $50 for ISHS members and $60 for non-members. Reservations are encouraged as seating is limited. Call 217-525-2781 for more information.

