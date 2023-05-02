BLOOMINGTON — Goodfield’s Barn III Dinner Theatre has been through a lot of changes over the years.

When Saybrook’s Pat Huth was a kid, she said, it was full of Black Angus cattle.

Huth, 85, is now vice president of the Barn Keepers of Central Illinois, a group dedicated to documenting the stories of barns over 100 years old. They will be hosting Barn III owner Abby Reel, who will speak and take questions for the Barn Keepers’ meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the FS Evergreen, 402 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington.

The dinner theater is located a mile east of Illinois Route 117 at 1451 Timberline Road, in north Goodfield, and reopened 2019 after it was damaged heavily in a 2015 tornado. It previously offered meals and shows as the Conklin Barn II Dinner Theatre, which opened in the 1970s. Huth noted Reel bussed and waited tabled then, and later acted on stage.

Huth said since that 2019 storm, she would check in on the restoration process in passing on visits to her relatives.

She added Reel has done very well as the new owner, taking over ownership from Mary Simon in 2017.

Reel told The Pantagraph on Monday that she’s been honored by the ability to help write the next chapter in the barn’s story.

“It’s been a labor of love,” she said.

‘Ham on stage’

Reel said one of her favorite quotes is from Walter Scott: “If a farmer fills his barn with grain, he gets mice. If he leaves it empty, he gets actors."

The difference between the structures that Barn Keepers focuses on and her property, she continued, is that most of those barns get filled with beef.

“I’m putting the ham on stage instead,” Reel said.

The graduate of Eureka High School and Illinois Wesleyan University said she wasn’t able to save the whole structure after the tornado, but she has done her best to “honor her story” in rebuilding it.

Her notes, she said, estimate the original barn was built around 1941 as a premier cattle auction facility. It started as Reel Livestock Center, and was run by her father Les Reel, she said.

At the next Barn Keepers meeting, Reel said she’ll be excited to talk about elements of the barn she reclaimed, as well as her respect for the structure.

She said Barn III currently fluctuates between completely in-house dinner-theater productions and hosting weddings and other special events. Reel said that combination has kept the barn alive.

She said the barn is running at full steam and is never empty on a weekend. Reel estimated 25,000 patrons on the theater-dinner side yearly, with about four shows each week.

A few wedding dates remain open in 2024, she said.

Barn Tour returns

In a Sunday press release, Barn Keepers also announced their 15th barn tour is returning in the late summer after a three-year hiatus. Registration will be 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Neuhaus Nursery, 29738 East 1400 North Road, Colfax. It's on Illinois Route 9 about 14 miles east of Bloomington.

Coffee and donuts will be provided at registration, plus a tour book with photos and information on each of the barns. Huth said Bill Kemp conducted research for the book.

Huth said around 13 barns are planned on the stop, with destinations in the Cooksville and Colfax townships. She said they’re combining townships because of the scarcity of barns.

The tour will be self-guided across 44 miles in length, and someone will be stationed at each barn to answer questions. Huth said they’ve been working with property owners to get permission to hold the tour and document their barn’s history.

Tour passes will be sold at $20 per carload. Barn Keepers members will get a $5 discount, and people may sign up at the tour for a one-year membership with Barn Keepers, at a total of $40. Yearly dues are $25 and taken each November.

The tour hours will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sept. 9.

Huth said it's happening "rain or shine."

This article has been updated to correct the yearly dues amount for Barn Keepers membership.

