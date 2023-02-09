BLOOMINGTON — A historic preservation nonprofit is sending grant funds to properties in El Paso and Gibson City.

A press release from Landmark Illinois said $25,000 will be awarded to five Illinois preservation efforts by its Preservation Heritage Fund, and the Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois.

Gibson City’s Restoration Association and the Project XV Museum in El Paso will each receive $5,000 from the Heritage Fund. With those monies, the release said the museum will make needed repairs like window replacements and electrical upgrades to the Legacy Building, 1 W. Front St., El Paso.

The Pantagraph previously reported the museum is repurposing the site into Illinois’ first voting museum. In an August 2021 interview, Project XV board members told The Pantagraph they planned to reopen the below-ground business where David Strother ran a 19th century barbershop. The museum said in 1870, Strother was the first Black man to cast a vote in Illinois.

The museum announced on social media Monday that electric work would begin this week. Brandi Montalbano, project manager and exhibit curator for the museum, said in a Thursday interview with The Pantagraph that their board screamed excitedly when they heard the grant was awarded.

Montalbano said the fact they’re moving forward is incredible. And, they’re on par for their April 2024 opening date.

A Black Tie Gala fundraiser is planned at the museum at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, with live music, dinner, cocktails and a construction tour. Tickets are $75.

In Gibson City, the Restoration Association plans to conduct priority repairs on the Burwell Building. It’s an 1883 structure in the city’s commercial corridor, named after the city’s first banker, MT Burwell.

The press release said Heritage funds are meant to preserve significant sites in Illinois that are in imminent deterioration or in need of stabilization and risk demolition.

Other Heritage Fund grants in the Thursday announcement are headed to First Baptist Congregation Church in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, the Old Macomb Motors Building that houses the Western Illinois Museum, and the Knapp Chesnut Becker Historical Society in Middletown.

Additionally, the Donnelly Fund has awarded $2,500 in grant monies to The Heart Theatre in Effingham.