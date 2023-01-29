German, Mexican immigrant lives parallel in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — With more than a dozen Mexican restaurants, two Mexican groceries and some church services conducted in Spanish, longtime residents might be wondering how immigrant communities have coalesced here over time.

Two local institutions reach out to incoming Mexicans and other Spanish speakers to offer help finding medical, school, legal and other resources.

One is Western Avenue Community Center, which has expanded its offerings to include interpretation help in a variety of situations a Spanish-speaking immigrant might encounter. Camila Graunke, an immigrant from Ecuador, heads the Center's programs for Spanish speakers, which include GED classes in Spanish, as well as employment, legal and medical aid.

Similarly, the Immigration Project greets new arrivals with services ranging from legal assistance to removal defense. Further, the Immigration Project's aid includes mortgage, utility and food procurement.

A look at our history, however, shows that much of this is nothing new — not in a community that once had a German American Bank, a German-language newspaper and three elementary schools in which most of the courses were taught in German. While the list of government requirements was much smaller before 1900, the availability of help from other Germans was comparable or perhaps even more extensive than what Mexicans and other Spanish-speaking immigrants can find today.

In other words, the Mexican inflow is simply the latest version of something that this community, and this nation, have encountered throughout our history. Simply put, it is “the American way.”

A quick look at the earlier German experience might help enlighten doubters of this history. Archives at the McLean County Museum of History provide extensive assistance for this search.

Stories began to circulate of this new influx, such as the one told by 1842 visitor Charles Dickens, who encountered “an encampment of German emigrants carrying their goods in carts” near Belleville, Illinois, a town that already had a German political campaign newspaper. Across the Mississippi River, St. Louis counted its population in 1860, and it found that Germans formed almost a third of the citizenry.

Illinois was a major destination for German immigration. In 1854, a third of the residents who called the Illinois River port community of Peru home were German. By 1860, Chicago counted 22,230 Germans in its population of 109,260; Germans made up almost 8 percent of Illinois' total population that year.

By 1855 Bloomington had 300 Germans, many with skills and ready to work—no doubt encouraged by letters such as one reprinted in a German city newspaper, reporting that “the land is so 'fat' that the laborer can always count on a good harvest. There are so few workers that they have to pay them well. ... The paradise of America is Illinois.”

In 1877, Bloomington's German residents had a German-language newspaper— The Bloomington Journal — and by then German churches provided a chance to worship in German, and to send their children to a German parochial school.

Trinity Lutheran Church was founded in 1858, and St. Mary's Catholic Church in 1867. With Catholics, the “national parish” system had grown out of intra-Catholic feuds earlier in Boston, when English-speaking Irish Catholics had argued that in America everything should be in English. But Germans argued “Language keeps faith,” and this became the motto of immigrant arrivals who did not speak English.

Those on the losing side of the 1848 German revolution included many rationalists, and these freethinkers soon wanted their own church and school in Bloomington. The “German Free School Society” opened in 1863, siding with those who opposed the Protestant Bible used in the public schools. The freethinkers enrolled children of Jewish and atheist families also.

And Germans established in Bloomington an institution they had known in Germany: The Turnverein, an exercise center that soon became the newcomers' social center. At the 1883 dedication of their new building, the director said that “while we love to cherish the memories, the habits and customs of our Fatherland; and cling with reverent fondness to our mother tongue,” they still vowed to be good citizens of “the land of our adoption.”

As well as opening groceries, the Germans also built breweries. They needed these for what became known as their “Continental Sundays”—when they would leave church service and proceed to restaurants where music, dancing and drinking were the norm. But controversy soon followed: Sunday was not a day for drinking, reformers argued, and the anti-alcohol movement soon targeted the Germans. “Temperance meetings” often produced mobs that smashed windows and bottles in beer-selling groceries.

The growing anti-slavery movement soon knocked aside this furor, however, and Germans were a dominant group here for decades. In 1913 the community held a “German Days Celebration,” with a parade featuring many groups, including the Irish, and witnessed by some 25,000 people.

But one year later, World War I erupted in Europe, and by 1918 Bloomington schools dropped teaching German, and the German-language newspaper was forced to publish in English only. Businesses also felt obliged to change their names to hide their German heritage.

Despite the many German families, whose sons became U.S. soldiers, the German era in Bloomington was finished.