The first brewer known in Bloomington was Margraff, who built his brewery at the extreme end of Main Street, outside the city limits in 1859. About the same time, a brewer named Louis Stein operated another brewery to the immediate west on Springfield Road.

In 1862 Anton Meyer and Francis Wochner purchased Margraff’s brewery and thus began the operation of the longest running brewery in Bloomington. About 10 years later they would purchase Stein’s brewery.

Anton Meyer and Francis Wochner were immigrants from Baden, Germany. Anton Meyer learned the brewing trade in Germany and New York. He worked as a brewer for several years before he met the Wochners and married Sophia Wochner.

In 1862 they were all living near Springfield, where the Wochners farmed. When Margraff’s brewery became available the brothers-in-law decided to put Meyer’s skills to use.

The Meyer and Wochner Brewery was located on over 100 acres of rolling land, with a large pond that supplied spring water. In 1883 there was a large brewing house, two icehouses, two malt houses, a cooperage, the well house and barns for the livestock. There were two large brick homes where the families lived.

According to the Daily Bulletin, all the machinery and equipment was of the latest design for the most modern production of beer. A steam-driven pump drew the water from the pond, and in the 1890s, the brewery had a refrigeration unit for cooling the beer.

Thirty feet below the buildings and in the side of the hills were beer caves where the barrels would rest and age.

Meyer and Wochner beer was made from barley and hops, like most beer, and started with the cracking of barley to make malt and then boiling it in water to create a mash. Hops were added to the mash and further boiling of the two created the beer.

The Bulletin reported that the kettle for the mash was immense and could produce 100 barrels (7,100 gallons) of beer a day during the winter months.

In the nineteenth century breweries used gravity to move beer from one kettle to the next. The kettles were arranged in tiers, allowing the liquid to run through troughs or pipes.

Once beer was brewed, Meyer and Wochner aged the beer in caves for six to eight months.

At the Meyer and Wochner brewery the pond was fed by springs. Periodically, however, the brewers had to sink another well to fill the pond.

On one occasion in 1868 the drillers hit gas, which caused a terrific explosion. Burning wood shavings were thrown into the hole in an attempt to burn off the gas.

The well filled with water as the fire continued underground, and the well had the appearance of a bubbling cauldron. The fire continued burning for days, a curiosity for everyone in town.

Beer drinking, beer gardens and taverns were all an important part of German life.

The Meyer Wochner Brewery grounds and the Stein brewery grounds were used for picnicking by the German community and hosted large picnics throughout the summer. Kadel’s band, or another German band, performed on stage and a glass summer house provided shelter at Stein’s Grove.

Meyer and Wochner beer was served in local taverns and in other towns or cities within 70 miles. The Meyers and Wochners owned at least three bars: The Gem, Frank’s Bank and the Costello.

In September 1882 a young barkeeper at Capt. Reibsame’s saloon bet a group of Meyer and Wochner employees $10 that he could lift and carry a half barrel (about 15 gallons) of their beer the length of the saloon. Johnnie Sims was quite a small and slender young man, so everyone thought the bet against him was a sure thing. But Sims hefted the barrel and manfully carried it through the saloon!

Such wagers were probably common entertainment in Bloomington’s saloons before the advent of radio or television.

In 1902, three years after the death of Francis Wochner Sr., the Wochners sold out to the Meyers. Thereafter, the Wochners became bankers. They organized the German American Bank along with other Germans. The Meyers became the sole owners of the brewery until Prohibition closed it in 1920.

In 1922 Bloomington purchased the land from the Meyers to develop the Highland Park Golf Course. The old brewery stables were used as a clubhouse, the powerhouse was used for a garage and the icehouse was the pro shop.

Between 1920 and 2001 there were no licensed beer brewers in Bloomington-Normal. The first microbrewery was created by Edward Skinner at Front and Center in 2001.

The Twin Cities now have a handful of microbreweries that provide beer, food, and entertainment. They continue the German tradition of the first McLean County brewers who welcomed the public onto their grounds with beer, music, and song.

If you want to know more about the Germans and beer making in Bloomington, The McLean County Museum of History’s speaker’s bureau provides speakers on historical subjects at no charge. One of the latest programs tells the story of the Germans and beer brewing Bloomington. You can request a presentation by visiting the speaker’s bureau at mchistory.org.

26 Bloomington-Normal restaurants from years past Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips White Horse Inn Grammercy Park Shakey's Pizza Mountain Jack's Smiling Moose Barney's Caboose Piccolo Piccolo Ground Round Bennigan's Arnie's Jerry's Grille Golden West Delgado's Ming's Restaurant Damon's Grill Central Station Ned Kelly's Zorba's Image Mr. Quick Grand Hotel Chevys Fresh Mex Aleta Jane's Cafe Kep's Country Kitchen Bombay Bicycle Club The Sinorak