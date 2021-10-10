German carpenter built luxury rail cars at C&A shops

William John Rodenhauser (1842-1919) was among a large contingent of German immigrants to arrive in McLean County in latter part of the 19th century. A carpenter and cabinetmaker by trade, he found his way to Bloomington’s Chicago & Alton Railroad shops to craft paneling and furnishings for the fine coach cars being built there.

While endeavoring to preserve his German heritage, he followed the dream that many European immigrants of the day pursued — that he and his family would find a better life in America.

William John (an Americanized version of the German, Wilhelm Johannes) Rodenhauser was born Feb. 22, 1842, in Germany, the oldest of six children. In 1855 his parents Johannes and Henrietta died 26 days apart, likely victims of food-borne botulism. Following this devastating loss, the five surviving children were placed in foster homes. At the time of his parents’ deaths, William was 12 years old; the youngest sibling, George, was less than 4 months old.

William married Christiana Liederman in König on Sept. 10, 1868. The couple became parents of four children: Margaretha “Maggie” (1870-1954), Henry Charles (1875-1945), Julia (1877-1945), and William Robert “Will” (1880-1980). All of their children were born in König.

Very little is known of Rodenhauser’s work life until about 1880, when he began a two-year apprenticeship in carpentry. How he, to that point, earned an income sufficient to feed a family of six is unknown. Considering the events of the time, it was, perhaps, difficult for him not only to find work but to tolerate the wages and working conditions of the work he did find.

The states that would become the German Empire in 1871 faced increasing economic, social and political turmoil in the middle of the 19th century. Whether it was the prospect of inescapable poverty, forced military service or both that compelled him, Rodenhauser, imagined a better life elsewhere.

In 1882, leaving behind his wife and their four children, Rodenhauser sailed for the United States. He made his way to Pekin, where he temporarily stayed with his sister, Juliana, and her husband, George Bruder. Once Rodenhauser had established himself, he then sent for his family to join him in the U.S.

The Chicago & Alton Railroad and William Rodenhauser formed a serendipitous junction. The C&A railroad reached Bloomington in October 1853 and connected Bloomington-Normal with both Chicago and St. Louis, among the most highly evolved centers of commerce in the Midwest. The C&A built repair and maintenance shops on the west side of Bloomington and quickly became the largest employer in Bloomington.

The shops included everything necessary to build new and repair existing locomotives and railroad cars: a locomotive shop, boiler shop, foundry, upholstery shop, wheel and axle shop, paint shop, carpentry shop and store department.

Rodenhauser made his way to the C&A shops sometime in 1883, and apparently, his carpentry skills were quickly recognized. Rodenhauser was hired immediately and assigned to a crew of woodworkers finishing interiors for both freight and passenger cars.

Highly skilled craftsmen like Rodenhauser were needed to construct the railroad passenger cars that were built at the shops. Expensive and ornate details in these cars included silver-plated components, "acid-etched windows, small hand-painted wall murals, silvered mirrors, elegantly upholstered seats, fine wood veneering, and ventilation systems that cleaned the air.” A car also featured reclining chairs, a women’s restroom and a men’s smoking lounge.

Rodenhauser and his colleagues were not confined to finishing interior cabinetry, though. According to Stephen Tudor, who worked as a painter in the C&A shops, craftsmen “made every piece on an engine out of wood and made it perfect. And then they took it over to the foundry and they used that to make the mold for the pieces of the engine. The cabinet shop out there made every piece of an engine. They didn’t order it built someplace else. They made it there and built them (sic).”

The exacting nature of their work required the proper tools. In Rodenhauser’s day, hand tools were used and were either purchased from a manufacturer or created specifically for certain types of work. Rodenhauser’s tool collection included not only manufacturer’s tools, but also some of his own invention.

He also etched his initials, “W.R.,” into his tools, which were eventually passed down to his grandson, Albert Harwood Hoopes, Jr.

The collection included small hand planes (including a rabbet plane, for cutting grooves, and a molding plane for decorative work), a set of chisels, a handsaw, a right angle ruler, and a draw knife. According to his granddaughter, Mary Frances “Mary Fran” Rodenhauser, her grandfather made all the furniture in the Rodenhauser family home.

On a fateful day in 1907, probably while pushing wood through a steam-powered circular saw, Rodenhauser lost all the fingers on his right hand and, at the age of 65, was forced to retire from the C&A shops.

The injury, however, did not completely separate him from carpentry, at least as an avocation. According to family history, there is evidence that he devised a strap to tie a hammer to his impaired hand, and it appears he was also able to lay wood floors in his home after the accident.

Christiana Rodenhauser passed away on Sept. 18, 1915, and sometime late in 1918 William’s health began to decline. he died on Aug. 29, 1919, and is buried next to his wife and his daughter-in law, Lillian, in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.

Rodenhauser was featured on this year's Evergreen Cemetery Walk. The in-person event has passed, but tickets are available to access the virtual version online. To read the complete biography of Rodenhauser or to buy tickets to the Virtual Evergreen Cemetery Walk visit www.mchistory.org.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. John Capasso is an educator and volunteer at the museum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0