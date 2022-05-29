George P. Davis made McLean County history

The David Davis Mansion and McLean County Museum of History share a historic connection via the life of George P. Davis, who moved into the home of his parents, Sarah and David Davis, after his father’s death in 1886. The museum was originally named the McLean County Historical Society when it was founded in 1892 by local historians George P. Davis, Ezra M. Prince, and John H. Burnham, among others.

George became the society’s chief financial supporter and a valuable volunteer, serving as its treasurer in 1892 and as president for 19 years until his death in 1917. As “founders,” George and his friends participated in one of the great waves of museum development in the United States.

European governments established their first national museums (housed in grandiose architectural “palaces”) in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. But most American museums developed differently due to the nation’s unique history.

After the Civil War, prosperous middle-class Americans began developing a greater interest in their heritage, especially when encouraged to write community histories for display at the 1876 World’s Fair. In the next decade, amateur historians were gradually superseded by professionally educated university professors, but the two groups collaborated in 1884 to create the American Historical Association.

Academic historians were so focused on national issues, however, that they overlooked the history of America’s small towns. Thus, the interest in collecting and exhibiting unusual objects happened mainly at the local level in the United States, and this desire intensified when hundreds of privately supported historical societies were founded during the Gilded Age (1870-1915).

Their initial goals were to preserve local records and document the oral histories of “old-timers,” reminiscing about their community’s past.

George was the epitome of the dedicated amateur historian in the late 19th century. He joined the American Historical Association, ordered hundreds of volumes for his personal library (expanding his father’s already enormous collection), and worked to preserve the county’s history.

At the outset, most historical societies limited themselves to creating libraries, research projects and publications. Davis, Prince, and Burnham formed a “Committee on Publication,” which compiled and published three volumes of reports (transactions) about McLean County’s history: war records (1899); school records (1900); and proceedings of the meeting on May 29, 1900, commemorating the founding of the Illinois Republican Party (May 29, 1856). George was so proud of the first volume that he sent copies to relatives around the United States.

As they began collecting artifacts, the newly founded historical societies opened museums. In 1876, for example, there were 78 historical societies in the United States, mostly in the East, and approximately half of them had museums.

The society operated in that small museum until it moved in 1922 to the McBarnes Memorial Building on East Grove Street. Today, the museum comprises the entire courthouse building.

Although he had retired from the board of supervisors a few years earlier, George’s 20-year tenure on the board undoubtedly helped guide their decision.

George developed an especially keen interest in the history of Native Americans, perhaps during his trip to the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair where Smithsonian-designed exhibits of indigenous peoples were displayed. Six months afterward, he purchased copies of three 1829 treaties signed with native American tribes: the Winnebago; the Chippewa, Ottawa, and Pottawattamie; and the Delaware).

Historical societies often increased their museums’ collections by sponsoring expeditions to regions west of the Mississippi. In October 1906, Milo Custer (later named curator in 1909) traveled to Brown County, Kansas, to collect artifacts and to photograph members of the Kickapoo who had settled there after their forced removal from Illinois. George paid for Custer’s expedition.

In an “Omnibus Resolution” approved at the meeting on Dec. 1, 1906, where Custer presented the results of his expedition, the society also commended George for providing “copies of five Indian portraits, originals of which were printed in 1831.”

As late as 1931, George was still remembered by the society’s retiring president for that contribution: “we have portraits of many Indian chiefs, exact replicas of the originals in Washington [D.C.], obtained by George Davis.” One of the portraits is documented in the museum’s current collections, with the notation “Kannekuk portrait, circa 1906. By Florence Harris, based on the George Catlin portrait painted circa 1831. Donated by: George Perrin Davis.”

The influence of Davis, Prince, and Burnham extended beyond McLean County. They were among the founders of the Illinois State Historical Society in 1899, and a special relationship subsequently developed between the two institutions. In an article in their 1915 Journal, the state’s historical society commended the McLean County Historical Society as “one of our largest and oldest county historical societies.”

The same Journal article described the society’s museum collections, which included “implements illustrating spinning, weaving, and pioneer household handicraft, together with the earliest farming tools and agricultural implements, etc. The walls are wholly covered with portraits of the pioneers and soldiers of the Mexican and civil wars, while there are nearly a dozen cases filled with Indian and archaeological specimens, miniatures, portraits, old letters and other valuables too numerous to mention.”

A testimonial given by a mutual friend at Burnham’s 1917 funeral extolled the contributions that Burnham and Davis had made to the society: “It is very largely because of their unflagging zeal and unremitting labors in its behalf ... that it has grown and developed until it has become an institution of which ... all the people of McLean county have good reason to be proud.”

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Contributor Marcia Young is a retired site manager of the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site in Bloomington.

