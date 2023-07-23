On Friday, March 3, 1979, The Pantagraph ran a 150-word article on Page A3 announcing the opening of Bloomington's first gay discotheque.

It reported William Peden, a hairstylist from Paxton, Illinois, who spent time in the Florida disco scene, purchased My Place, a country music bar at 426 N. Main St. (Wilson Cycle Sales & Service today). He spent around $130,000 to transform the space into a proper disco with enough seating for 300 people.

On April 1, 1979, two weeks after opening, Peden found his car vandalized and the door to the bar shattered by a hammer. A few days later, vandals ripped off a support beam of the overhang at the back of the building — which would have collapsed had it not been for a few utility wires that managed to hold it in place. Two weeks later, another two windows and a lock were damaged.

Unfortunately, these weren't isolated incidents, nor were they merely a cold welcome to the community that faded with time. My Place continued to be the target of desecrators throughout its four-year tenure downtown.

However, thrown eggs were the least of the bar's worries. Frequent fines from the city and liquor license suspensions proved more of a deterrent, and the bar closed in 1982.

The building was sold at auction in 1983 to Earline Smith, who intended to operate a "low-key bar with a respectable clientele" called Different Faces in the space. Smith, too, ran into bureaucratic red tape and was denied a liquor license because a church moved to within 100 feet of the building, and state law prohibits taverns from operating within that proximity to churches.

After an arduous back and forth with the city over several months, Smith sued in U.S. District Court, alleging the license denial was due to her skin color. That story could be an entire article of its own.

Meanwhile, Peden drafted plans for another gay bar and pursued other business ventures. He applied twice more for liquor licenses but was denied both times, after which he packed up and left town in 1986.

After My Place closed, another gay bar took its place: Twylla's Place. Partners in business and life, Dan Cochran and Mark Mears (no relation to one of the authors of this article), initially tried to open Tywlla's at 722 W. Chestnut St., but the liquor commission blocked those plans, and the pair pivoted.

In November 1983, they got approval from the commission to open a smorgasbord-style restaurant at 523 N. Main St. (Killarney's Irish Pub today). Cochran reportedly spent $70,000 to remodel the building and restore the vinyl bar to its original shade of pink.

There is little record or review of the food at Twylla's, but on Valentine's Day 1984, an ad ran in The Pantagraph stating it was "the only gay bar in town." In the days following, seven charges were brought alleging Cochran violated city liquor ordinances.

Allegations raised by a former bartender related to a New Year's Eve party at the bar before Tywlla's liquor license went into effect resulted in charges against Cochran, including selling liquor he bought at a retail store, selling to minors, selling after closing hours, selling without a state license, selling with an invalid city license and recording liquor sales as food sales.

The Pantagraph reported extensively on the trial that ensued. It took over 10 nonconsecutive hours, three meetings, and 10 witnesses testifying to complete. The Bloomington Liquor Commission imposed a nine-day closure of the bar, set to start on April 5, 1984, and subjected Cochran to a 90-day audit of the business.

The Pantagraph reported the conditional audit was imposed on Twylla's "by city councilmen out of concern that he was only interested in running a bar."

On April 10, 1984, the Pantagraph ran a headline on Page A3: "Gay bar owner closes business, leaves town."

The article reported Cochran had officially lost his liquor license just one day after the city was due to begin the audit of his financial records. Cochran and Mears left town with no forwarding address, and phones at the bar and their home were disconnected.

A decade would pass before Bloomington saw another queer space open downtown.

Cochran and Mears quietly returned to the area in the late 1980s and began purchasing, renovating, and selling several buildings in Bloomington. Their real estate repertoire included but was not limited to the Burr House Bed and Breakfast at 210 E. Chestnut St.; a four-story building across Washington Street from the McLean County Museum of History that houses Windy City Wieners and Poblano Burritos today; and 113-115 N. Center St., where they envisioned opening a silk flower shop and tanning salon. The pair also discussed buying the Livingston building, also on Washington Street, but the sale fell through.

In 1995, Cochran and Mears bought and opened their third and final gay bar in Bloomington, Bourbon Street, at 612 N. Main St. (Euphoria today). Bourbon Street was to be a "classy, well-decorated, mature dance club," complete with a neon lavender sign hung from the building's façade.

The two put ample sweat equity into the bar, restoring the original maple floors, adding new carpet and wallpaper and replacing the windows. After opening in July 1995, the bar hosted drag shows and live music.

Unfortunately, like Twylla's Place and a few of the duo's other ventures, the business closed its doors after only a few months, in March 1996.

Local drag queen Lauren Alexander worked at Bourbon Street as a bartender and performed there on the weekends. This is also where she met her drag daughter, Sharon ShareAlike.

Sharon is now one of the most widely recognizable Central Illinois drag queens, holding numerous pageant titles, including Illinois Entertainer of the Year and Miss Gay Illinois US of A. Sharon performs every weekend, often three nights a week, all over the state, but is most at home at The Bistro.

The Bistro was Cochran and Mears' second business venture into gay nightlife and is still at 316 N. Main St. After just three months, they sold the building and the business to Jan Lancaster.

Lancaster, affectionately known as Momma, has owned and operated the self-proclaimed "alternative bar" ever since. Momma has transformed The Bistro to create and foster a safe environment to serve and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community over the years.

It hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows, though. Like the early vandalism seen at My Place, The Bistro has also received hate over the years.

The bar has been picketed and received death threats, but Momma and the loyal clientele know The Bistro is more than just a bar; it is a safe, affirming, and joyful place for the queer community of Bloomington-Normal.

In the early days, The Bistro served meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas for those estranged from their families. The bar hosted AIDS fundraisers in the 1990s and served as the hub for organizing to adopt the municipal human rights ordinances that would protect LGBTQ+ folks in both Bloomington and Normal.

Many AIDS fundraisers in the 1990s featured drag, one of the most impactful expressions of queer joy. Lauren Alexander performed at many of them alongside Jackie Bennett as an iconic comedy duo, The Glamour Dolls. Their campy routines were always perfectly timed on a single cassette tape, complete with their McGuire Sisters performance tracks and just enough filler music to tide the audience over during their quick changes.

The crowds went wild for the Glamour Dolls, and during the AIDS crisis, the dolls stepped up to host benefit shows for the McLean County AIDS Task Force.

The Task Force was a grassroots group organized to educate the public on HIV/AIDS, provide emotional support and financial assistance to those who tested positive and serve as a resource to the community.

At the height of the crisis in the 1990s, the AIDS Task Force had a brick-and-mortar location across the street from The Bistro at 313 N. Main St., which they rented from local artists Harold Boyd and Rhea Edge.

In the 1990s, Main Street in downtown Bloomington also was home to Once Upon a Time Alternative Books & Gifts and the Connections Community Center. Store owners Tana and Ruth banded with Jan to rent out the storefront adjacent to the Task Force (JoAnn Goetzinger's Studio and Gallery now) for the Community Center. That money came from their own pockets.

The proceeds from the benefit shows were directly donated to the McLean County AIDS Task Force clients.

Alexander remembers that during this difficult time for many, "the shows at The Bistro provided an escape to distract people from real life. This was our opportunity to make someone laugh a bit.

"Remembering the smiling faces in the audience was justification that we were doing a good thing. As the late Joan Rivers once said, 'If I can make a shut-in sit up, it was all worth it.' This is exactly how I see drag, and I have enjoyed doing it over the years."

ShareAlike says Alexander took her under her wing, teaching her to command a stage and an audience. She's passed this knowledge and wisdom down to countless queens and has 10 ShareAlike offspring performing alongside her locally and in cities across the country.

DME Drag Shows and Bookings now formally represent Sharon and the ShareAlikes. For more information, please visit sharonsharealike.com.

Sharon will be hosting this year's Pride Fest on Saturday, July 29, 2023, alongside her legendary children and the Glamour Dolls — performing together again for the first time in over 20 years. Pride Fest is a free, family-friendly event organized by The Bistro, celebrating love and community with food, music, performances and various vendors.

Less than 50 years ago, vandalism, homophobia, and bureaucratic maneuvers made it nearly impossible to operate safe LGBTQ+ spaces. Today, the city isn't shutting down gay businesses but shutting down the streets for a day to celebrate the vibrancy of the local queer community.

The museum staff will have a booth on Jefferson Street to do community collecting for its LGBTQ+ collection and have activities for all ages to express their pride. To learn more, visit mchistory.org.

